Clonmel review and free video replays: Double for Mullins

A review of the pick of the action and free video replays from Tuesday's meeting at Clonmel where Willie Mullins was among the winners.
Franciscan Rock claimed his second win in nine days for Mouse Morris with a determined display in the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan (Peugeot) Hurdle at Clonmel.
Victorious in a Pertemps Qualifier at Punchestown last time out, the seven-year-old was an 11/4 shot to follow up in this conditions event under 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder.
Paul Nolan’s Sandor Clegane was the 7/4 favourite on his first appearance since finishing fourth behind Spillane’s Tower in a Grade One novice chase at the Punchestown Festival in the spring, a race in which the re-opposing Three Card Brag finished third.
Sandor Clegane looked to be travelling best as the four-strong field rounded the turn for home, but Franciscan Rock’s superior race-fitness kicked in between the final two flights and a bold leap at the last sealed a three-and-a-half-length verdict.
“My horses weren’t right for six to 12 months, but hopefully have turned the corner now,” said Morris.
“I don’t know what it was, but they just weren’t finishing their races, although some weren’t any good. We had to clean out the whole place, changed water pots and did everything possible.
“Franciscan Rock had some good form and there were no slouches for today’s four-horse race – any of the four could have won. He is qualified for the Pertemps Final (at Cheltenham) but a lot of water has to flow under the bridge first. I’ll give him a break now.”
Willie and Patrick Mullins teamed up to win both divisions of the ClonmelRaces.ie (Q.R.) Maiden Hurdle, with C’Est Ta Chance’s victory followed by success for fellow Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned youngster Karafon.
C’est Ta Chance was an 8/13 favourite on his first outing since finishing fourth in the Aintree bumper in April and eventually stamped his class with a five-length triumph.
Patrick Mullins said: “This is usually a Bermuda triangle race for me and this horse just seemed to drop the bridle coming down the hill, but once I got daylight he hit another gear.
“I think he’ll improve plenty from it and hopefully he will make up into a graded horse.”
Karafon (7/4) was usurped as favourite for division two by his Jody Townend-ridden stablemate Karamoja (5/6), but the former – not seen since finishing fifth in a Grade Two at Leopardstown last Christmas – got the job done in fine style. Uhavemeinstitches made late gains to split the Mullins pair in second.
Mullins added: “He jumped brilliant, settled great and his form entitled him to do it like that.
“I couldn’t ride Karamoja for weight reasons and at home she would work as well as the winner, but Karafon has an extra season’s training with us under his belt. That is often worth a lot and Karamoja ran keen and will probably improve more from it.
“We think a lot of both horses and can step Karafon up in grade now.”
