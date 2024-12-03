Clonmel review and free video replays: Double for Mullins

Franciscan Rock claimed his second win in nine days for Mouse Morris with a determined display in the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan (Peugeot) Hurdle at Clonmel.

Victorious in a Pertemps Qualifier at Punchestown last time out, the seven-year-old was an 11/4 shot to follow up in this conditions event under 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder.

Paul Nolan’s Sandor Clegane was the 7/4 favourite on his first appearance since finishing fourth behind Spillane’s Tower in a Grade One novice chase at the Punchestown Festival in the spring, a race in which the re-opposing Three Card Brag finished third.

Sandor Clegane looked to be travelling best as the four-strong field rounded the turn for home, but Franciscan Rock’s superior race-fitness kicked in between the final two flights and a bold leap at the last sealed a three-and-a-half-length verdict.

“My horses weren’t right for six to 12 months, but hopefully have turned the corner now,” said Morris.

“I don’t know what it was, but they just weren’t finishing their races, although some weren’t any good. We had to clean out the whole place, changed water pots and did everything possible.

“Franciscan Rock had some good form and there were no slouches for today’s four-horse race – any of the four could have won. He is qualified for the Pertemps Final (at Cheltenham) but a lot of water has to flow under the bridge first. I’ll give him a break now.”