Clive Cox has spoken of his pride and the “huge satisfaction” Tis Marvellous provided when landing the Beverley Bullet for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old broke the Westwood five-furlong track record when blitzing his way to victory in the Listed contest in 2021 and showed the fire still burns brightly when repeating the dose 12 months later. Sent off the 7-2 favourite, he was again ridden by Paul Hanagan, and although less imperious than the year previous, showed plenty of tenacity to fight back and edge out Arecibo despite being headed inside the final furlong. It was the gelding’s ninth career success from 42 starts and Cox uses the fact that one of his stable stalwarts is still able to compete at the top of his game as validity his methods are working at Beechdown Stables.