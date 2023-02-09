Although not among the original entries for the Thursday feature, Gold Tweet shot towards the head of the market for the three-mile Grade One when becoming France’s first Graded winner at Cheltenham in 18 years on Festival Trials Day.

Sent off a rather unfancied 14/1 for the Cleeve, he travelled strongly into contention in the hands of Johnny Charron before scooting clear of the game Dashel Drasher after the last to record a taking three-length victory.

Connections were initially lukewarm about returning to Prestbury Park, but Leenders has now signalled his intention of stumping up the £14,787 supplementary fee for Gold Tweet to take part in the March 16 event.

He said: “We have no problem supplementing him for the Stayers’ Hurdle, the race on the Thursday.

“I’m very excited and it is a dream for me and all my team.

“It’s a better level race and the Irish horses are a different quality I think.

“We will come like last time, relaxed and we will see. If he has a good chance then we are happy, but we are relaxed. We won last time but now the race is better.”

Gold Tweet is a 5/1 chance (NRNB) with Sky Bet bet for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on March 16.