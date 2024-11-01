York Racecourse's Chief Executive, William Derby, has made it to Del Mar to see how three Win And You're In winners from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival get on in California.

It’s not often there is such a buzz about one horse like City Of Troy. We had it with the likes of Sea The Stars and Frankel and the aura and intrigue surrounding this horse's bid for the Breeders’ Cup Classic has really caught everyone’s imagination. As soon as you get to Del Mar you can feel the anticipation. I walked from the main entrance, through the paddock draped with flower garlands, looking at the famous and striking purple branding, past the breakfast marquee and down to the barns and you can feel the sense of occasion already well before the big race. The grandstand and whole site looks amazing, so the stage is set. Whatever happens, win, lose or draw, this is great sport. The jeopardy is there. A champion turf horse trying to beat the Americans on their own patch, the main event is fascinating. These really are the World Championships and not just in name. I went down to the barns down the backstretch and saw runners from Britain, Ireland, America and Japan, the best of the best from all over the world. I can’t wait for the action to start and it’s exciting to be here. I’m not here just to enjoy the racing. I’ve been meeting with Breeders’ Cup officials as we look to develop our relationship. York is the only Win And You’re In tie-in to the Breeders’ Cup Classic in Europe and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of. People raised eyebrows at the time. Why not the Turf? But we went WAYI for the Classic for just such a horse like City Of Troy and it’s fantastic that pathway was formed. He was dominant in the Juddmonte International. The form looks rock solid with Calandagan running second and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, Bluestocking, finishing back in fourth. It’s exciting that he’s come for the Classic straight from York and now he gets his chance to put that form to the test on the world stage.

City Of Troy stretches his legs on Thursday

The Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes are also WAYI races for the Breeders’ Cup and both winners are here in California this weekend. Content did plenty wrong and still won the Yorkshire Oaks. Whether this race will be run to suit is a question mark but she’s an incredibly talented filly, she can be forgiven her last two runs on soft ground. Emily Upjohn, back in third, also has a big chance in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Bradsell was a brilliant winner of the Coolmore Nunthorpe, he ran an amazing race. Archie Watson has done a super job with him after his injuries and it was great to see the horse conform the form in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh. Hopefully he can defy his wide draw in the Turf Sprint, though that won’t be easy. All three come here with a good chance. WAYI is a great incentive for connections. They get their entry fees get paid, a travel allowance of £40k, a guaranteed place in the race and that means they can travel with confidence, it’s a great relationship. This year the Acomb was added to our WAYI roster for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, so hopefully that will be a pathway in years to come. We also get ideas for York when we come abroad to race meetings like this. I’m not sure I could have horses working on the Knavesmire in the week building up to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, but we do take inspiration from America and Australia. Fashion elements, merchandising, the preview evening with Sky Bet, the jockey walk-in, all these things came from travelling abroad and seeing how they do things in other countries. Bridget Guerin, our Chairman, is currently out in Australia for the Melbourne Cup at Flemington – I couldn’t have done the Pacific double! We take a lot of pride in the links we have with racecourses worldwide and it’s all about sharing best practice and developing the sport on a global scale. I would love City Of Troy to win. He did the first three furlongs in 33 seconds in the Juddmonte International which is virtually unheard of at York. If he can break like that in the Classic he has every chance. If he’s in front after three furlongs on Saturday I think he will win. I was at Southwell for The Gallop. It was a real spectacle and credit to Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, they were engaged in interviews afterwards. I get that they have to market a stallion but it’s still so good for the sport.

Fiery Lucy looks in great shape

As for my fancies here, I have a couple. There was a nip in the air this morning as I was down by the barns before the California sun burnt through about 9am. It was a lovely experience and Fiery Lucy, Gavin Cromwell’s contender in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, looked a real picture. I have to give her a mention, even though Lake Victoria will be tough to beat. And Jayarebe continues to sail under the radar in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. His form is watertight and it wouldn’t surprise me if he beats Rebel’s Romance for Brian Meehan. Of course, the last word has to go to City Of Troy. Can he do the impossible? I hope so, but, either way, they deserve enormous credit for trying.