Aidan O'Brien watched on trackside as City Of Troy stretched his legs on the Del Mar dirt for the first time on Tuesday - our man in America Ben Linfoot has the latest.

The City Of Troy gilets have had an upgrade. Aidan O’Brien means business in dark sunglasses and American Pharoah baseball cap. City Of Troy leads out the Ballydoyle battalion in California as he stretches his legs for the first time at Del Mar. Joseph O’Brien is in attendance but has no Troy gilet. Aidan and Ryan Moore both sport them proudly as the son of Justify does a couple of gentle canters on the dirt track under Rachel Richardson. Everyone seems happy. He’s moving well. A little sweat around the neck appears to be of no concern. Aidan stops for a chat. “He’s good, he just did a gentle canter around, Alan led him, Rachel rode him and everyone seemed very happy.” But the draw in three in the Breeders’ Cup Classic is a quandary. It appears good on paper but if you’re slow from there and the American horses out wider – Fierceness is drawn in 10 – get out and on the sharp end, it could be game over very quickly. Yet O’Brien is adamant their tactics will be to fight fire with fire and a prominent early sit looks absolutely key to City Of Troy’s chance.

😍 Here he is - 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 and his @Ballydoyle stable mates head out to stretch their legs at Del Mar! 🇺🇸🏆@BreedersCup | @DelMarRacing pic.twitter.com/NEOMfGmy43 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 29, 2024

“I think we’re happy [with the draw],” O’Brien went on. “Obviously there’s no secret that City will go forward and see where that will be and Ryan will decide from there. “We think we’ve done everything we can, he went to York and went forward, he went to Southwell and the pace was much stronger than it was at York. “Everything is done. We think we have looked under every stone we can but obviously a day at the races what happens is there’s sometimes a stone we didn’t look under. We think we’ve done as much as we can, we will see what happens and Ryan can make his own mind up.” The first furlong isn’t the only question mark facing City Of Troy. A champion on turf in Europe, this is his first ever go racing on the dirt. His pedigree offers great hope. By Justify, a Triple Crown winner, who was by Scat Daddy, a dual Grade 1 winner on dirt, who was by Johannesburg, who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on dirt for O’Brien at Belmont Park 23 years and two days ago. It’s a bloodline that O’Brien is pinning his faith in. “That was the dream when the boss went and got Justify, we didn’t think we’d get him but we got him, and it’s the dream to have a horse that can do grass and dirt. “It makes it very exciting for us. We thought Justify was just the most incredible horse to do what he did at three, a Triple Crown winner having not raced at two, incredible. “We think City has a lot of his qualities and obviously he’s out of a great Galileo mare as well. “This is the most fierce race that any thoroughbred can be tested in and obviously he’s only a three-year-old.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

“The Classics are the ultimate test early on and the Classic is the ultimate test at the end of the year. That’s what the Classics are there for, they have to have speed, stamina, and he’s done that. “He’s been trained very hard for the Classics through the summer and then he’s come here on a different continent, different ground, different surface, race and pace, there’s so many different things.” The countdown is on, four days to go. A simple leg stretch for City Of Troy on track each morning this week, each one likely garnering more interest than the last. “He’s going to canter four days out here, he’s an awful lot to overcome but what gives us hope is we think he’s the best horse we’ve ever had and we have had horses that ran very well in it before. Ryan is vastly experienced. It’s a dream, dreams don’t always come true, but we are happy with where we are at the moment and we don’t think we could’ve done anymore.” There it is again. A reiteration of the ‘best horse we’ve ever had’. The faith is unwavering, the confidence infectious. We’re getting to the stage where O’Brien has done all he can. The rest is up to Moore and Troy, in what could be the swansong of all swansongs.

Join Sporting Life Plus for exclusive Breeders’ Cup coverage Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the content on these pages, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website and click on the Sporting Life Plus icon at the top of the Racing page. If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also some exclusive content throughout a huge week in racing. We’ll have insight from Oisin Murphy, Aidan O’Brien, Charlie Appleby and more, tips from our man in Del Mar, Ben Linfoot, and plenty of additional coverage of the Breeders’ Cup. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

Sporting Life Plus: Gain access for free by simply logging in