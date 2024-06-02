City Of Troy faring well after Derby heroics

Aidan O’Brien worked wonders with the Justify colt to get him back in the form he displayed last year, banishing memories of a lacklustre run in the 2000 Guineas.

Given his breeding it would be no huge surprise to see him run on dirt at some stage but as yet all options remain open, with City Of Troy an odds-on favourite for the Irish Derby.

“City Of Troy obviously flew over yesterday and got back last night at 10pm. He pulled out well this morning, went out, had a hand-walk and a pick of grass, had a roll and he seems in good spirits,” said O’Brien’s stable representative Chris Armstrong at Listowel.

“He will go back and do one steady canter tomorrow and by the end of the week we will gradually build him back up to full training. We’ll give him time to get over the race and the main thing is he has come through it well and is happy in himself.

“It was an unbelievable training performance from Aidan and it was a great ride from Ryan (Moore) and worked out nicely. It is exciting for the rest of the year, hopefully it is onwards and upwards and all his options are open.”