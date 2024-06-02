Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
City Of Troy after his Derby success
City Of Troy after his Derby success

City Of Troy faring well after Derby heroics

By Sporting Life
18:56 · SUN June 02, 2024

Impressive Derby winner City Of Troy has bounced out of his Epsom exploits in fine form.

Aidan O’Brien worked wonders with the Justify colt to get him back in the form he displayed last year, banishing memories of a lacklustre run in the 2000 Guineas.

Given his breeding it would be no huge surprise to see him run on dirt at some stage but as yet all options remain open, with City Of Troy an odds-on favourite for the Irish Derby.

“City Of Troy obviously flew over yesterday and got back last night at 10pm. He pulled out well this morning, went out, had a hand-walk and a pick of grass, had a roll and he seems in good spirits,” said O’Brien’s stable representative Chris Armstrong at Listowel.

“He will go back and do one steady canter tomorrow and by the end of the week we will gradually build him back up to full training. We’ll give him time to get over the race and the main thing is he has come through it well and is happy in himself.

“It was an unbelievable training performance from Aidan and it was a great ride from Ryan (Moore) and worked out nicely. It is exciting for the rest of the year, hopefully it is onwards and upwards and all his options are open.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo