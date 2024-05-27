Sporting Life
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

City Of Troy and Los Angeles top Derby list of 16

By Sporting Life
10:34 · THU May 30, 2024

Aidan O’Brien’s pair of City Of Troy and Los Angeles head a field of 16 for Saturday’s Betfred Derby at Epsom.

City Of Troy is on a redemption mission following his 2000 Guineas disappointment while Los Angeles boasts a perfect record of three wins in as many starts, most recently taking the Leopardstown Derby Trial from reopposing stablemate Euphoric on his seasonal bow.

Ryan Moore will take the ride on City Of Troy, with Wayne Lordan on Los Angeles and Euphoric to be partnered by Declan McDonogh.

The challenge to the Ballydoyle team is spearheaded by the Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Wisdom, a Group One-winning juvenile who had to settle for third in the Dante at York on his return to action.

Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly is another leading home-trained hope for James Fanshawe, with Roger Teal’s French 2000 Guineas second Dancing Gemini, Sandown Classic Trial second Macduff and Blue Riband Trial winner Bellum Justum also in the mix.

The Adrian Murray-trained Dallas Star, shock winner of the Ballysax Stakes, is one of two runners for owners Amo Racing along with Mr Hampstead, who makes his first start for Dominic Ffrench Davis having been out of luck in three previous runs for Roger Varian.

Deira Mile, God’s Window, Kamboo, Sayedaty Sadaty, the supplemented Tabletalk and Voyage complete the line-up, with Prix du Jockey Club-bound Diego Velazquez, Illinois, Portland and Padesha all not declared.

