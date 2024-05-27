City Of Troy and Los Angeles top Derby list of 16

City Of Troy is on a redemption mission following his 2000 Guineas disappointment while Los Angeles boasts a perfect record of three wins in as many starts, most recently taking the Leopardstown Derby Trial from reopposing stablemate Euphoric on his seasonal bow.

Ryan Moore will take the ride on City Of Troy, with Wayne Lordan on Los Angeles and Euphoric to be partnered by Declan McDonogh.

The challenge to the Ballydoyle team is spearheaded by the Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Wisdom, a Group One-winning juvenile who had to settle for third in the Dante at York on his return to action.