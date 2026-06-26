Christophe Soumillon appeal against Royal Ascot ban adjourned until Thursday

Christophe Soumillon’s appeal against the eight-day suspension he picked up at Royal Ascot has been adjourned until Thursday morning.
The jockey rode Puerto Rico in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes and the raceday stewards deemed him guilty of "riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable".
An independent disciplinary panel, chaired by Clement Goldstone KC, sat on Friday and will reconvene for final submissions and deliberations next week.
Giving evidence, the jockey said suggestions he had moved out from the inside rail on the home turn aboard front-running Puerto Rico, who weakened to finish last of six, to benefit stablemate Gstaad, were "absolutely nonsense”.
Soumillon’s suspension, originally due to run from June 30 to July 7, will now start next Friday depending on the outcome of the hearing.
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