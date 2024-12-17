Christmas racing: Marine Nationale expected to bounce back

Barry Connell is “expecting a massive run” from Marine Nationale in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on December 27th.

Winner of the 2023 Sky Bet Supreme, the seven-year-old was restricted to just two starts over fences last season and finished seven-and-a-half lengths adrift of Quilixios on his return at Naas in November. However the trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s about to bloom again. He had a very truncated novice season and only had two runs and we went into the race at Naas to give him a prep before Christmas and I thought he ran respectably well. We’d left plenty to work on and around October time a couple of our were running OK but just not all singing and all dancing. “The winner had been to Cheltenham and Aintree and was battle-hardened so I thought it was a perfectly respectable comeback run.”

And the signs at home since have been very positive. “What I did was organise to get into Punchestown after the John Durkan meeting with Marine Nationale and Good Land just to give then an extra piece of experience before he went to the Grade One. “Sean Flanagan rode him and couldn’t have been happier, he jumped and travelled brilliantly and his work at home has been excellent, back to where it was before he went to Cheltenham last year. “It doesn’t take much to be a forgotten horse, just ask Nicky Henderson about Constitution Hill, but we’ll be coming in under the radar and all guns blazing on the 27th. I'm expecting a massive run from him." Good Land, a Grade One-winning novice hurdler at the 2023 Dublin Racing Festival, came back from 21 months off to finish third behind Ile Atlantique at Navan on his chasing debut earlier this month. He has a few Christmas options with a trip to Limerick the most likely at this stage. “It’s very ground dependant. We’ve had a very dry spell and luckily, we got a window at Navan when it rained and the ground was soft. This horse has a history of leg problems, and it will be ground dependant on where he goes but there’s a beginners’ chase at Leopardstown and one at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day,” Connell explained.

