Christmas racing: David Ord looks ahead to the action

Greg Wood wrote about it in the Guardian last week, it was touched on in our Racing Podcast on Wednesday too.

But isn’t there a chance this could just be a jumps season to savour? No, I haven’t reached for the cooking sherry just yet, that time will come mind, but as we sit here on the eve of the Christmas racing programme it’s hard to escape the fact that things are bubbling away very nicely. Take the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase for example, a race that has bucked the recent trend by every day a horse being ruled into it rather than out. All of a sudden, we have 14 six-day entries. It’s 4/1 the field, we have the most exciting young staying chaser in the UK locking horns with Grade One winners from Ireland and three of the best France can throw his way too. And it’s not a stand-alone clash.

Lossiemouth v Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle? Yes please – and as for Ballyburn v Sir Gino in the Wayward Lad? It might just be time for a swig of that sherry. Clearly, they’re only potential head-to-heads at this stage and very dependent on Willie Mullins deciding to send a sprinkling of his stars across to England at a time of year when they would be very much expected to stay on home soil. But unprecedented strength in depth means you sometimes must think outside the box, when you have so many aces to play do you really want to throw them all in at the same time on the same hand? In Ballyburn’s case, Kempton is only really on the radar because of the HRI's decision to axe the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas Meeting from the calendar. And then there’s the move by the the Jockey Club and BHA to switch the Turners at the Cheltenham Festival to a handicap. Suddenly if you have a top-flight novice chaser on your hands and want to test your mettle at the biggest meeting of the year, it’s over two or three miles. Ballyburn, you sense, could thrive at either, but the mere fact that Mullins is even considering sending his brightest young star to the UK is a shot in the arm for the domestic festive programme.

Fact To File takes the measure of Galopin Des Champs

