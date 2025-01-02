Chianti Classico continuing tendon injury recovery

A winner at the Festival back in March, the now eight-year-old won at Ascot on his return to action and was favourite to further his progressive profile under a big weight.

He had to settle for third, having finished lame, and it soon transpired he had suffered a tendon injury – one that seems certain to have brought his racing days to an end.

Mat Nicholls, who now shares the licence with trainer Kim Bailey, said: “It was very disappointing for everybody and he is in his box, he’s confined to box rest still. He gets a bit of lead out in hand now just to stretch his legs and he will go back to one of his owners’ places in Ireland to continue to recuperate once he’s able to travel.

“I would be very surprised if we saw him on a racecourse again. The morning of the race, we were billed as the English Gold Cup hope if he were to go and win and by that evening all our dreams were over.

“It was gutting for all of us, but the important thing is the horse can do another job and have a nice retirement. Horses like him don’t come around often and part of the game is just to keep searching for the next one.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.