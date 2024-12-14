Chianti Classico ‘comfortable’ but injury ‘is not a good one’

Seen as a genuine Grand National prospect – or even a potential Gold Cup horse – the seven-year-old, who was a winner at the Festival in March, finished a brave third to King Turgeon under top-weight.

He was dismounted afterwards by Ciaran Gethings, and speaking on his website blog at Kimbaileyracing.com on Saturday, the Andoversford trainer said: “The vets were there in seconds and he was taken straight back to the stables.

“It was then obvious that the poor horse suffered an injury in his hind leg. The tendon that goes over his hock had slipped off and down his leg. Pain relief administered, and the one aim was to make him as comfortable as possible to travel home. He is now.

“Poor horse is comfortable and being wonderfully looked after by Erika and the team here. Poor Erika is distraught, as we all are, and how awful for his owners Francis Brooke and Richard Pilkington. We will assess before making any decisions, but what has happened is not a good one.”