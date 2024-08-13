Cheveley Park team excited about pair of Stoute prospects

Formal, a daughter of Dubawi out of a Group One-winning Cheveley Park homebred in Veracious, made a smart start to her career at Newbury last month when beating hot favourite Glistening with ease.

Her stablemate Anna Swan, who is by Almanzor and out of another black-type performer in Vivionn, arguably made an even bigger impression on her debut at Yarmouth last week and while connections have not yet made any firm plans for either filly, they are excited for the future.

“I’m not sure what Anna Swan beat, but she couldn’t have done it more easily,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“I think they like her, and Formal was the other filly that won well for us of Sir Michael’s, so we’ve got two very nice fillies hopefully and we’ll see which way we go.

“We’ll look at the entries and he (Stoute) will be patient and bring them on gradually I’m sure, but they were eyecatching performances and we’re delighted to have the two of them.”