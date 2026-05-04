Chester Wednesday runners: Benvenuto Cellini goes on trial

The son of Frankel won the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown in September and signed off his two-year-old campaign by finishing third in the Group One William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster.

He is joined in a seven-strong field at the Roodee by stablemate Proposition, a winner at Galway in October.

The opposition is headed by Water To Wine, deeply impressive in a maiden at Newbury on debut for the Gosden team, and Del Maro, third in the Zetland Stakes for Godolphin.

Mr Colonel, Mr Vettori and Royal Standard complete the field.