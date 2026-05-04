Chester Wednesday runners: Benvenuto Cellini goes on trial

Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini puts his credentials on the line in Wednesday’s Boodles Chester Vase.
The son of Frankel won the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown in September and signed off his two-year-old campaign by finishing third in the Group One William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster.
He is joined in a seven-strong field at the Roodee by stablemate Proposition, a winner at Galway in October.
The opposition is headed by Water To Wine, deeply impressive in a maiden at Newbury on debut for the Gosden team, and Del Maro, third in the Zetland Stakes for Godolphin.
Mr Colonel, Mr Vettori and Royal Standard complete the field.
The Gosdens have the potential star turn in the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks with I'm The One, another good winner on debut at the same Berkshire track.
O’Brien is again double handed courtesy of Sugar Island and Amelia Earhart, Ralph Beckett runs the very promising A La Prochaine for Wathnan Racing, while Winged One, for Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding, is the fifth and final runner.
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