A review of the rest of day one from the Chester May meeting where Ziggy's Phoenix saw off Ziggy's Dream in the opening Lily Agnes.

Ziggy's forecast in Lily Agnes Ryan Moore continued his good record at Chester by winning the opening CAA Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes that kicked off this year's May festival. As heavy rain hit the track the ground changed to 'soft' ahead of the first race but that was no problem for ZIGGY'S PHOENIX who had won on such ground at Ripon last time out. Drawn in stall one, Moore was always in control on the front end and had enough in hand to see off the fellow Middleham Park-owned runner-up Ziggy's Dream, who came from the rear for a half-length second. Balon D'or did well from a wide draw in third.

