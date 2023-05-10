A review of the rest of day one from the Chester May meeting where Ziggy's Phoenix saw off Ziggy's Dream in the opening Lily Agnes.
Ryan Moore continued his good record at Chester by winning the opening CAA Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes that kicked off this year's May festival.
As heavy rain hit the track the ground changed to 'soft' ahead of the first race but that was no problem for ZIGGY'S PHOENIX who had won on such ground at Ripon last time out.
Drawn in stall one, Moore was always in control on the front end and had enough in hand to see off the fellow Middleham Park-owned runner-up Ziggy's Dream, who came from the rear for a half-length second.
Balon D'or did well from a wide draw in third.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Middleham Park’s Mike Prince said: “Ziggy’s Phoenix was smart from the stalls, she’s an uncomplicated filly with plenty of speed and just bossed it from the front really.
“Interestingly, Ziggy’s Dream might be the horse to take form the race as she missed it (the break) and finished like a train. If you ran the race again would the result be different? It might well be.
“We think they’re both black-type fillies so that’s what we’d be planning with them next.
“There’s the National Stakes at Sandown and there’s a Listed race at Vichy as well. It will probably be one of those, maybe the National Stakes for Ziggy’s Phoenix.
“I’m sure Tim (Palin, syndicate manager) will be plotting with Richard and plotting with Alice (Haynes, trainer of Ziggy’s Dream) where to go. We might keep them apart next time and they might come together again at Royal Ascot.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org