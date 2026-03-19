Chester and The New York Racing Association announce new link-up

Aidan O’Brien has had great success in the Ormonde Stakes in recent years, having won the race seven times, including the last two with Point Lonsdale and Illinois. He also captured the contest with Juddmonte International winner Japan in 2021 and multiple Group 1 winner St Nicholas Abbey in 2011.

Under the initiative, the winner of the Group 3 Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes, staged on the Thursday of the Boodles May Festival, will receive automatic entry into the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup (Thursday June 4 2026), worth $250,000. The race has been hosted at Saratoga Race Course since 2024 while the new Belmont Park is being redeveloped.

The agreement formally connects the Boodles May Festival with some of the most prestigious Graded races in the United States, hosted at Saratoga Race Course. The partnership provides a new qualifying route, offering winners at Chester guaranteed entry and travel incentives to compete in leading races in New York.

UK and Irish based trainers have enjoyed notable success in the Belmont Gold Cup in recent years with Charlie Appleby, Joseph O’Brien and William Haggas all tasting success since 2018.

The Belmont Gold Cup, which has been won by European shippers in six of the last eight runnings, has served as a ‘Golden Ticket’ qualifier for the Group 1, AUD$8.4 million Lexus Melbourne Cup in each of the last two years.

The winner of the Group 2 Huxley Stakes, held on the Friday of the Boodles May Festival, will secure guaranteed entry into the prestigious Resorts World Casino Manhattan Stakes (Grade 1), valued at $1 million, on Saturday 6th June 2026.

Noble Mission, younger brother of the great Frankel, won the 2014 Huxley Stakes before going on to win multiple Group 1 races later that season. Sir Michael Stoute holds the record for leading trainer in the race, having won it eight times, including four victories in five years between 2005 and 2009. Jockey Ryan Moore also boasts an outstanding record in the contest, having won it eight times.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined for success in the Manhattan Stakes in 2024, as Measured Time defeated stablemate Nations Pride to land the spoils.

Chester Racecourse Racing Director, Patrick Chesters said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the New York Racing Association on this exciting new initiative. Bringing together two of the most historic venues in racing creates a fantastic opportunity to strengthen international connections within racing and showcase the quality of our racing programme at Chester. The Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes and the Huxley Stakes have long been important middle-distance contests in the early part of the season, and this partnership enhances their international significance.

“To offer guaranteed entry into races of the calibre of the Belmont Gold Cup and the Manhattan Stakes, with the added incentive of travel support, gives owners and trainers a very real and attractive opportunity to campaign horses on the global stage.

“The potential pathway from the Ormonde through to Belmont is particularly exciting. We will certainly be hoping to tempt some great horses to the Roodee that might have a future trip to America on their radars.”