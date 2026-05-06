Chester analysis after Benvenuto Cellini and Amelia Earhart storm to trial success

How good was Benvenuto Cellini?

The Boodles Chester Vase Stakes didn’t look the deepest of trials once Water To Wine was taken out the day before, but you couldn’t help but be impressed by new Betfred Derby favourite BENVENUTO CELLINI.

Aidan O'Brien's horse got a bit worked up beforehand and things perhaps didn’t go as planned during the race, with stablemate Proposition opening up a sizeable lead, Ryan Moore having to sit behind Mr Colonel in third further from the leader than he would’ve liked.

Proposition set a good tempo, but Benvenuto Cellini made up his ground quickly on the sweeping turn for home and with a furlong to go it was simply a case of how far; the answer being four and a quarter lengths.

Under a 4lb penalty for his Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes win at Leopardstown last September this was an impressive reappearance, while it further boosts the good form of the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster.

Benvenuto Cellini was only third that day in the heavy ground behind stablemates Hawk Mountain and Action, the former seemingly set for the Prix du Jockey Club after winning at Chantilly while the runner-up could run at Leopardstown on Sunday in the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial (formerly the Derrinstown).

He’ll bid to get back on the Derby trail there after fluffing his lines at Sandown, while O'Brien's Pierre Bonnard, the Epsom favourite during the winter, is also on a retrieval mission in the same race after being beaten by another stablemate in Christmas Day in the Ballysax.

There is still time for the O’Brien Derby picture to change, then, but Benvenuto Cellini has done his bit in pleasing fashion and on this evidence it might take something fairly extraordinary for Moore to jump off him come the first Saturday in June.

It was certainly a positive for him that he handled Chester so well, an encouraging sign given his full-sister, Giselle, didn’t seem to cope with the demands of Epsom in last year’s Oaks after she had raced keenly when winning a weak three-runner Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

That, along with his antics beforehand, just lingers a little when it comes to assessing Benvenuto Cellini’s Derby claims, but after this easy Chester Vase success he looks made of sterner stuff mentally and the signs are he has the physical attributes to handle Epsom Downs nicely.