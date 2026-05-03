Cheri DeVaux first female trainer to win Kentucky Derby as Golden Tempo claims dramatic win

Golden Tempo came from the clouds to snatch a historic victory for trainer Cheri DeVaux in the Kentucky Derby Presented By Woodford Reserve.
DeVaux was becoming the first female trainer to saddle the winner of the first leg of the American Triple Crown, and she could hardly have done it in more dramatic circumstances after the son of Curlin swept from the back to lead on the line under Jose Ortiz.
Golden Tempo came into the top-class Churchill Downs dirt race among the outsiders (231/10) having finished third in his final prep race in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on March 21, but he swept home late along with the better-fancied Renegade under the winning rider's brother Irad Ortiz Jr.
In a busy finish to the famous 10-furlong contest, Golden Tempo held a neck advantage at the line, with 71/1 shot Ocelli close up in third.
"I don't think I have any words right now," said DeVaux, who was formerly assistant to Chad Brown. "I'm just so happy for Golden Tempo and Jose, who did a masterful job of getting him there because he was so far out of it.
"I want to say thank you to the team of St Elias and Phipps Stable (the horse's owners) for giving me the opportunity to be here.
"I'm glad I can be a representative of women everywhere, that we can do anything we set our minds to."
In terms of how the race panned out, DeVaux added on NBC: "I was actually more focused on the pace that was in front of him.
"There were plenty in front and I was just hoping Jose would work the trip out when they all started coming back to him in the stretch.
"I thought we're probably going to win this. And then, I really kind of blacked out after that."
An emotional Ortiz, who was winning the Kentucky Derby for the first time in his career, said: "It's a dream come true, it's the biggest race in the world for me.
"I'm just blessed to get to ride in it every year, and to win it is very special.
"I've got my mum and my dad here today, I just wish my grandpa was here, but I know he was looking down from heaven."
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