Chepstow Friday review & free video replays Flying Fortune wins Persian War

Fortune favours the bold

Flying Fortune (2/1 favourite) landed a touch when completing her four-timer in fine style in the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle.

Trained by Peter and Michael Bowen, the mare was rated just 109 when winning at Market Rasen in July and came into this race on a mark of 121 having added two further successes at Worcester to her tally.

That rating was enough to give her live claims in this historic two and a half mile contest but the market support from when betting opened on Thursday suggested that better than merely being competitive was expected and her supporters weren't disappointed.

Always travelling well for James Bowen, Flying Fortune stayed on strongly to win by seven and a half lengths from Intense Approach with the remainder well strung out behind.

James Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s great to do it for dad. She’s been a great horse this summer and has improved with each run, so I’m delighted.

“I wanted to be handier really, but I didn’t want to get her too lit up. She switched off nicely and I was able to get into a lovely position leaving the back straight. I had one target, I switched out to get her by running down to the last and then she ignored me at the last, which is probably the best thing really!

“She tries so hard and I was probably letting her down a little bit at the start of her career, as she wants to please but she wasn’t jumping well enough, but she’s got it all together now.”

Peter Bowen added: “It’s a race I’ve always wanted to win, so it’s great.

“Her mother (Turbo Linn) was a very good mare as well before she got injured and she’s following in her mother’s footsteps. James said it was the best she has ever been, as she jumped great today.”