Chepstow Friday review & free video replays Flying Fortune wins Persian War

A review of the pick of the action from Friday's meeting at Chepstow, featuring the Persian War Novices' Hurdle.
Flying Fortune (2/1 favourite) landed a touch when completing her four-timer in fine style in the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle.
Trained by Peter and Michael Bowen, the mare was rated just 109 when winning at Market Rasen in July and came into this race on a mark of 121 having added two further successes at Worcester to her tally.
That rating was enough to give her live claims in this historic two and a half mile contest but the market support from when betting opened on Thursday suggested that better than merely being competitive was expected and her supporters weren't disappointed.
Always travelling well for James Bowen, Flying Fortune stayed on strongly to win by seven and a half lengths from Intense Approach with the remainder well strung out behind.
James Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s great to do it for dad. She’s been a great horse this summer and has improved with each run, so I’m delighted.
“I wanted to be handier really, but I didn’t want to get her too lit up. She switched off nicely and I was able to get into a lovely position leaving the back straight. I had one target, I switched out to get her by running down to the last and then she ignored me at the last, which is probably the best thing really!
“She tries so hard and I was probably letting her down a little bit at the start of her career, as she wants to please but she wasn’t jumping well enough, but she’s got it all together now.”
Peter Bowen added: “It’s a race I’ve always wanted to win, so it’s great.
“Her mother (Turbo Linn) was a very good mare as well before she got injured and she’s following in her mother’s footsteps. James said it was the best she has ever been, as she jumped great today.”
Copperhead (5/1) rolled back the years in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase.
A Grade Two novice chase winner in 2020, Copperhead had to wait until May to get his head in front again but proved that the fire still burns brightly with a strong finish to deny Certainly Red.
Jockey Freddie Gingell said: "He was good at Plumpton, we gave him a break and he's come back here like a new horse. The old Copperhead is back I think.
"We went quite a good gallop and he was always jumping really well to keep there but I'd say he was in top gear. Turning in I gave him a little bump and he's come there cruising."
Trainer Joe Tizzard added: "That's probably his best performance since the Reynoldstown. Obviously the win has given him the world of confidence. He ran well fresh last year but that was just a lovely performance.
"We'll have to have a major look at the final at Sandown in January now and work our way back from it."
Ben Solo (9/2) landed a gamble when winning division one of the Century Racing Club Free Horse Giveaway Novices' Hurdle under Ben Jones who said: "He's just no fuss. He was taking it all in his stride, jumps superb, the last he was completely wrong but he was like a handicapper jumping the last and was quick away from it so made my job a lot easier."
Trainer Rebecca Curits added: "Delighted with that; he was going really well at home. I've always really liked this horse, he was a big baby last year."
Palacio (20/1) made every yard in division two to get Dylan Johnston's new job off to a good start.
"It's my first ride in the new job to ride Mr Walters' (owner) horses and it's a great start," he said.
"He's a nice horse, his bumper form is a little bit uninspiring but Sam (Thomas, trainer) was always quite confident about him. He said just let him bowl away because he'll find his own rhythm. He's probably quite a tricky one at home so it's good to get his head in front."
Paul Nicholls suffered reverses in both divisions with Farland (13/8 favourite) looking a tricky ride in the first before staying on late under hands and heels to claim third while in the second, Kap Boy (4/1) was held and struggling when pulled up three from home. The market expected a big run from Regatta De Blanc (4/6 favourite) in the Capital Windscreens In Memory Of Aaron Jones EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices Hurdle but she was left trailing by Rockstown Girl (14/1) and Dameofthecotswolds with the former emerging on top by two and a half lengths.
Curtis and Jones were denied a double when Destroytheevidence (7/2 favourite) proved too strong for Haiti Couleurs in the Carl Pyne 60th Birthday Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, winning by two lengths for Tom Bellamy and Kim Bailey; the third was fully 10 lengths adrift.
Washington (8/11) favourite made a winning start for Harry Derham in the 3 As Leisure Motorhome-Caravan Sales Handicap Hurdle.
It looked as though Gin Coco was going the better of the pair at the last but Washington showed good resolution to run the top-weight down and win by a neck under Paul O'Brien; although the pair had to survive a stewards' enquiry before the result was confirmed.
