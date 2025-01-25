CheltenhamTrials Day review and replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Trials Day at Cheltenham.

Cool Bowen shines on Moon Sean Bowen produced a fine ride on Moon D'Orange (7/2 joint-favourite) to edge out Grandeur d'Ame in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase. Trainer John McConnell had gone over 80 days without a winner but market confidence was high as Moon D'Orange was backed down to favouritism alongside Ginny's Destiny. Ginny's Destiny was alongside Grandeur d'Ame at the head of affairs while Moon d'Orange was a few lengths adrift of the back of the pack in last and seemingly going nowhere fast as he traded at 65 in-running on the Betfair Exchange. The complexion of the race changed dramatically as Ginny's Destiny weakened tamely and others close to the pace failed to go on but Moon D'Orange took hold of the bit and made rapid progress down the outside. The eventual winner looked full of running only to get the last all wrong with Bowen doing well to stay in the saddle and get Moon D'Orange back on an even keel. The gallant Grandeur d'Ame was still in there pitching and put his head back in front only for Moon D'Orange and Bowen to wear them down on the line with the judge resorting to a photo to split them. A short-head was all that separated the pair who were both advised by our columnists Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot; Matt advised a 1pt win on Moon D'Orange at 15/2 while Ben made Grandeur d'Ame an each-way selection. The straight forecast paid £71.33. The progressive Imperial Saint chased the pair home, finishing two and a quarter lengths away in third.

"I always had a chance," revealed Bowen. "He's a three miler and couldn't go with them. It just shows what horses can do when you give them a chance and don't hustle them early. He would have won well bar the mistake at the last; just three or four strides before the last he really pricked his ears and I was thinking if I send him now he'll do something stupid but he did something stupid anyway and I stayed on. "It's instinct, you don't want to fall off do you? He was tough."

East India Dock sails home in Trial East India Dock (1/2 favourite) won his second JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle of the season to set up a tilt for the main event at Cheltenham in March. Saddled with a 5lb penalty for his course victory in November, East India Dock settled comfortably at the head of affairs for Sam Twiston-Davies and one by one his rivals dropped away. French raider Stencil was the sole possible threat at the bottom of the hill but never threatened to land a blow as East India Dock maintained his comfortable advantage, winning by 10 lengths. There were another 18 lengths back to Torrent in third.

"He's a fair one alright," Twiston-Davies said. "I've not spent a lot of time in Newmarket but he went up one [a gallop] called Long Hill the other day and he was flat out behind one who wasn't particularly sharp so he left me with a question mark but he then tried to buck me off on the way home. "He has a great attitude, loves jumping and look forward to the Friday in March now. The nice problem I had was meeting the last on absolutely nothing and I thought 'right, take the revs off and get him well back' and he was very clever and away from it quick so hopefully he'll go very close on the Friday of Cheltenham." Unbeaten in three starts, East India Dock was halved in price to 3/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle and winning trainer James Owen is excited by his chance. "That was lovely to watch," he commented. "He's such an uncomplicated horse. He's a half-brother to Burdett Road and for him to be three out of three over hurdles, two wins at Cheltenham, he's won both of the trials now and second favourite for the Triumph. He's going to come back here in March - fingers crossed, with a huge chance. "He wasn't massively talented on the flat but he looks a far superior hurdler. He's bigger than Burdett Road, a little bit more uncomplicated as in he settles and races economically, jumps economically. He wouldn't be as good as Burdett Road yet but he's probably on an upward curve quite quickly now. He handles most types of ground, he's won on soft which is a great thing for a flat horse going hurdling. "I think spring ground and a fast run race is going to be absolutely right up his street. Really exciting."

Jagwar on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Jagwar pounces under O'Neill Jagwar (4/1) led home a one-two for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase. Stablemate and favourite Billytherealbigred enjoyed an uncontested lead and jumped well under James Reveley and was still in front at the last, flanked by the always prominent top-weight Masaccio and the stalking Jagwar. The latter, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr wearing the silks of JP McManus, slipped up the inside and responded generously to his rider, winning by two and a half lengths. Billytherealbigred ran all the way to the line as did Masaccio who stuck to his task without appearing to have the speed to match his rivals as the first three pulled well clear of the remainder. The Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase has proved a decent guide to success at the Cheltenham Festival and connections of Jagwar will be hopeful the six-year-old will prove as effective if returning to the course in March.

