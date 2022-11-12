David Ord looks at some of the potential star turns away from the big betting races at Cheltenham this weekend.

SATURDAY 12.35 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle Medyaf and Tuddenham Green, first and second in the Listed Wensleydale Hurdle at Wetherby earlier in the month, are on target to clash again but it will be fascinating to see how they cope with Mr Freedom. He was going best of the trio in his bid to complete a four-timer in that race only to be short of room and running out at the second-last flight.

Impressive Punchestown winner War Correspondent is one of two entries from Ireland, while Blueking d'Oroux, a winner over timber in his native France, is potentially a fascinating debutant for the bang in-form Paul Nicholls. Cabrakan, Perseus Way and Polyphonic were capable handicappers on the Flat and are interesting recruits to the winter game.

1.45 Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase It’s take two for Pentland Hills’ belated chasing debut following his walkover at Huntingdon and he’s in deep here. Tommy's Oscar was a very useful and progressive hurdler last season and made a winning start over fences from a mark of 155 at Carlisle. He was good at his fences there. Monmiral was a Grade One-winning juvenile hurdler in 2021 and chased home Epatante in the Aintree Hurdle last season. His chasing debut is eagerly anticipated, as is that of Betfair Hurdle winner Glory And Fortune.

Glory And Fortune edges a Betfair Hurdle thriller

Banbridge, winner of the Martin Pipe at the Festival in March, has already won over fences, scoring at Gowran in October. Joseph O’Brien’s charge is among two Irish entries, alongside Sole Pretender.

SUNDAY 1.10 Mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase A potentially fascinating rematch between Bardenstown Lad and Ballygriffincottage. They both lined up in the Albert Bartlett at the Festival in March and finished third and fourth respectively behind The Nice Guy. The former has the benefit of a previous run this season – and over fences – finishing fifth on his return at Listowel.

Haute Estime was third at 100/1 in the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in the spring and made a pleasing start to his chasing career when second at Kelso last month. Gordon Elliott could run Indigo Breeze who’s been improving with racing over fences, while Scipon was a useful novice hurdler last term and should come forward for his own chasing debut at Uttoxeter. In contrast Mister Coffey has plenty of experience over the larger obstacles and ran a cracker when second in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir here in March.

1.45 Shloer Chase This looks a good spot for Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone who is on course to make his seasonal reappearance in the Grade Two contest. A five-timer winner last season, he has most to fear from Nube Negra, winner of this race last season. He wasn’t quite as good at Sandown on two subsequent starts but has a fine record fresh.

Harry Skelton and Nube Negra in full flow

Editeur Du Gite also holds an entry in Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup over two-and-a-half miles, while Sizing Pottsie made a winning start over hurdles for David Pipe at Ayr last month and was a Grade Two winner last term for Jessica Harrington.

3.30 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle Some really interesting prospects in here. Ukantango is three from three under Rules, winning over timber at Aintree and Wetherby this term. Springwell Bay was a good second to Adamantly Chosen in the Land Rover Bumper at Punchestown last term for Margaret Mullins before joining Jonjo O’Neill. He was very impressive on his hurdling debut at Carlisle last month and looks exciting. So is Iberico Lord, winner of a bumper in France before being bought by JP McManus and sent to Nicky Henderson. He was given a positive mention by the trainer in his recent stable tours.