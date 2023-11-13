Cheltenham weekend entries: Strong fields for the feature

A look at the six-day declarations for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Unibet Greatwood Hurdle and Shloer Chase at Cheltenham this weekend.

Field of 17 still going for Gold 17 horses remain in contention for the Paddy Power Gold Cup following Monday’s confirmation stage, with ante-post favourite Stage Star and top-weight The Real Whacker still in the mix. Stage Star won twice at Cheltenham last term, including the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival, and he is well fancied to provide champion trainer Paul Nicholls with a third victory in this weekend’s feature handicap following the previous triumphs of Al Ferof (2012) and Caid Du Berlais (2014).

The Real Whacker leads over the last in the Brown Advisory

The Real Whacker is also a Festival hero, having edged out Gerri Colombe in a thrilling Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase in March, taking his course record to three from three over fences for Patrick Neville. The seven-year-old will, though, have to concede upwards of 7lb to each of his rivals on Saturday under the welter burden of 12 stone. Dan Skelton will have high hopes for Unexpected Party, who unlike many of his major rivals does have the benefit of a recent run, having made an impressive return at Chepstow last month, where he beat Saturday's 'Rising Stars' winner Knappers Hill by almost three lengths Laura Morgan’s pair of Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark, the Sam Thomas-trained Angels Breath and Authorized Art from the Willie Mullins yard have also stood their ground. Lion tops Greatwood entries Kerry Lee is respectful of the opposition as Nemean Lion remains on track for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle on Sunday. The six-year-old is among the favourites and a 6/1 chance with the sponsors for the prestigious handicap, having backed up some smart novice hurdles form with a win in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on his reappearance. That victory means Nemean Lion will have to carry top-weight at Prestbury Park but although his handler is not one for bullish predictions, she has been delighted with her charge since his return to action last month.

Lee said: "He’s been amazing, really good. I think he had a harder run than we first thought (at Ffos Las), but he has bounced back well and I’ve been really happy with his work the last week and fingers crossed he can continue to improve and progress. "I will never say I’m confident and we always go with hope rather than confidence. The Kelso form is there to be respected, but there is lots of other good horses in the race with decent form as well themselves. "It’s a hot race and there is no way you can go into it with any confidence and expectation, we’ll just go there, give it a crack and hope for the best." Nemean Lion is one of 18 confirmed for Sunday’s contest, with Dan Skelton’s recent Ascot winner Knickerbockerglory and stablemate L’Eau Du Sud, as well as Nicky Henderson’s Luccia, among those towards the head of the betting. Irish raider Onlyamatteroftime is favourite in places with the seven-year-old set to make his first start for Willie Mullins, while recent track-and-trip winner Lookaway and last year's runner-up Gin Coco are other notable names among the list of possibles. Five ready to face Jonbon Jonbon is the headline attraction in the supporting Shloer Chase, which has attracted a potential field of six. Nicky Henderson's star chaser stepped out of novice company to win Sandown’s Celebration Chase in the spring but could face a sterner examination here, with former Arkle winner Edwardstone and fellow 2022 Cheltenham Festival scorer Banbridge both joining defending champion Nube Negra among the potential runners. Gary Moore’s Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite and Henry De Bromhead’s recent course victor Dancing On My Own complete the entries.