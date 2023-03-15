Check out the view from connections ahead of today's big-race action at Cheltenham.

1.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Anthony Bromley - Impaire Et Passe: “The training preparation has gone well and soft ground shouldn’t be a problem. He is a nice individual. “Obviously, he is trying a new trip, but he has won on soft and heavy ground on his two most recent starts, so we go in there really hopeful.” Paul Nicholls - Hermes Allen: “Almost everything that finished behind him at Newbury has won since, so it has turned out to be a very good race. He has got a huge amount of ability and I’m excited about going to Cheltenham, but I’m as excited about going chasing with him next year – he will be a lovely horse to go chasing with. “He has worked nicely and is in good shape. Two and a half (miles) is ideal for him. It is a very good race, the Irish have some good horses in there, but he’s got a great chance – he jumps, he’ll be ridden forward and he is a lovely horse. “He has probably got the best chance of ours, according to the betting, anyway. It is a very good-looking, competitive race. He’s done very well and will hopefully go close to winning.”

Barry Connell - Good Land: “He is like Marine Nationale, a late developer. This one is seven and only just started running this year. “Unlike the other one, he won’t mind soft ground. He won his bumper on heavy ground at Wexford and any ground would be fine for him. “He is a strong traveller and has plenty of stamina. He jumps great and has all the attributes you need to be successful in a Grade One at Cheltenham. I think he has a genuine chance of winning.” 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Johnson White - Thyme Hill: “We particularly kept him back for this race after Kempton and we could not be more delighted with how he is fitness and ground-wise,” said White. The ground won’t be a problem and he goes there with a very live chance. He won easily at Kempton and is actually very versatile ground-wise, but the softer ground just brings his stamina into play, which he has got bundles of. We could not be happier with where he is going into the race. It is very difficult with the cavalcades who are coming from Ireland and this country alike. No one goes there confident, but you go there as hopeful as you possibly can be.” Gordon Elliott - Gerri Colombe: “I’m not worried about the ground. He’s a good horse. He won his beginners’ chase in Fairyhouse, Limerick was the obvious place to go after that and then I was trying to split him and Mighty Potter up, so I went to England with Gerri Colombe. In Sandown, when the other horse passed him (Balco Coastal), I loved the way he dropped his head and wanted to win. Sandown is a big jumping test and I think, over a longer trip, he can get into a beautiful rhythm. “I don’t know how good he is. If you work him with an ordinary horse, he’ll work with them, and if you work him with a good horse, he’ll work with them. I honestly don’t know what is underneath the bonnet.”

Dan Skelton - Galia Des Liteaux: “She will very much appreciate the ground and has been in very good form at home. Without the rain we wouldn’t have been able to run her. She gets 7lb for being a mare and I think it puts her right in the mix.” Olly Murphy - Thunder Rock: “He’s a horse who’s puzzled me a little bit, as I never thought he’d be going three miles, though it’s definitely the right thing to do,” said Murphy. “I think his jumping needs a staying trip but his body probably doesn’t. He works like he’s got plenty of gears, so we’ll drop him in and ride him to run well. Hopefully he’ll come home strong and we’ll ride him to be placed. He’s in very good form and hasn’t done a lot wrong this year. “The Real Whacker is about 9/2 for that race and we’re 14/1, but I think we’d have beaten him if we’d have got into a better rhythm at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Maybe we’re a little bit overpriced as such.” 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Alan King - Edwardstone: “I would obviously have preferred to have won (on Trials day), but it wasn’t to be and Gary’s horse battled back well. I’m very happy where I have the horse and we can’t do any more our end. We’re in very good shape for Wednesday, we just hope to get a nice, clean run now and see what happens.” Gary Moore - Editeur Du Gite: “As long as he is as good as he was last time, that’s what he needs to be really. I see no reason why he can’t run like that again. I’m very happy with him, his preparation has gone well and it’s all systems go.” “Hopefully he can do the same as Sire De Grugy. It would be nice and also a bit unbelievable – something I never thought he would be doing anyway. But it just shows you never know in this game! “It’s surprised me how much he has improved but time is an amazing thing in racing and he has improved a massive amount and probably needs to improve a bit more now as well.”