Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day card will go ahead as planned after the track passed a precautionary inspection.
The high-profile card, which is highlighted by the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, was subject to a 7.30am check due to the forecast high winds overnight.
While some temporary facilities at the course have sustained “superficial damage” in the wind which require attention before racing, the course itself is fit for action.
In a post on X, Cheltenham Racecourse said: “We are pleased to say that we have passed this morning’s precautionary inspection and racing goes ahead. We were dry overnight, and the going remains good to soft.
“The forecast suggests wind speeds will reduce from 10am today ahead of gates opening at 10.30am. A number of our temporary facilities (including the Family Fun Zone) sustained superficial damage in the overnight winds, and our teams are working hard to ensure that they are safe and secure for racegoers to access today.
“We ask that you are patient and please bear with us if the opening times for any of these areas are delayed. We will continue to monitor the forecast and conditions.”
Exeter’s meeting also takes place after the track passed a morning check.
Officials had planned to inspect at 7.30am but were able to give the go-ahead earlier than expected, with wind speeds reported to have peaked at 35mph overnight, although a weather warning remains in place.
Tramore was also subject to an inspection, with conditions suitable to race although the ground is now heavy following 26 millimetres of rain.
The O’Driscoll’s Irish Whiskey New Year’s Day Chase is the pick of a seven-race card, with one of last season’s leading novices Monty’s Star lining up for Henry de Bromhead along with stablemate Minella Indo, winner of the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup and successful in this race in 2023.
Clerk of the course Val O’Connell said: “”I am pleased to report that the track at Tramore is fit for racing and the fixture scheduled for this afternoon goes ahead.
“We had slightly more rain than was forecast with a total of 26mm since yesterday morning. That rainfall has left the ground heavy on both tracks but thankfully we are fit for racing. The forecast is for a mainly dry day.
“The rain has passed and it is dry and breezy at present here on the track and that is what we are expecting for the rest of the day.”
