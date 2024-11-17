Cheltenham Sunday reports & free video replays

A review of the action from Cheltenham on Sunday as Burdett Road made a winning return to jumps in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Road runs them ragged before hanging tough Burdett Road found generously when challenged under Harry Cobden to run out a game winner of the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. The James Owen-trained four-year-old was a Listed winner back on the Flat in September and was last seen finishing sixth behind stay stayer Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day, and proved ahead of his mark running off a BHA rating of 133 back over timber on the third and final day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham. Cobden settled the 7/2 chance at the head of affairs, jumping efficiently from the outset, and although favourite Dysart Enos (85/40) looked to be going equally as well two flights from home, it was the late burst of Dan Skelton's Be Aware (17/2) that posed the biggest threat to the winner. Be Aware, arriving late on the scene having been held up, was gaining rapidly all the way to the line but Burdett Road appeared to pick up again when he sensed the runner-up coming and held on to score by half a length. The previously unbeaten Dysart Enos shaped with considerable promise in third, three lengths adrift of Be Aware, with Tintintin (33/1) back in fourth and 16/1 chance Florida Dreams fifth.

Owen – whose East India Dock impressed on Saturday in the same colours – said: “It was a great performance. Tim (Gredley) and I both agreed that we were going to change tactics, we’ve learnt a lot on the Flat with him this time and we wanted to make the running. “He settled lovely and Harry gave him a fantastic ride, jumped impeccably for a four-year-old and for me, he was just idling up the hill. “When the other horse came to him, he has gone again. He looked like he was going to get caught but he’s just gone again. “He’s a lovely horse and it’s a great performance from a four-year-old in a strong race – and this horse wants cut in the ground as well, he’ll be better with a bit of give, so we’re really looking forward to the rest of the season with him. “It’s the first time he’s really given himself a chance in a race; jumped, settled, breezed and he’s learnt a lot.” Asked about Champion Hurdle aspirations, he added: “It’s still a long way to go but obviously on his Flat form, he’s more than capable of getting there and we’ll aim that way. I’m not sure where we’ll go next but I’m sure it will be a graded race somewhere. “It’s lovely to get these good horses and do the job for the Gredley family, we’ve got a great team at home, my wife’s a big part of the team and it’s just a shame Tim and the Gredley family aren’t here, but I’m sure they’ll be cheering at home.” Burdett Road won his first two starts over hurdles last season before finishing second to Sir Gino and he was then forced to miss the Triumph at the Festival. However, he got back on track with a successful Flat campaign and winning rider Cobden said: “All credit to James and the job he has done with this horse. "He said there was no speed in the race today, so let’s rock and roll – the horse settled nicely, jumped great and just gave himself a chance. “He found plenty when needed to. He’s improved a hell of a lot and he even did that this summer on the Flat, so he’s only going way. “He’s obviously got a lot to improve, but you have to chuck him in the (Champion Hurdle) mix now, because once he’s done with handicapping, he hasn’t got many other places to go.” Burdett Road is 33/1 for the Champion Hurdle at the Festival in March.

Matata prevails as Gunsight departs late on Matata ran out a wide-margin winner after Gunsight Ridge took a tired fall at the final fence when coming with a promising challenge in the Three Counties Christmas Handicap Chase. The free-going Mata made all of the running under Sam Twiston-Davies, who was taking over in the saddle from the injured Daryl Jacob, but did appear to be vulnerable as Olly Murphy's runner gathered a head of steam on the run to the last. But he crumpled on landing and left the winner well clear of eventual runner-up Third Time Lucki (12/1) who finished in front of the disappointment of the race - Calico (7/4). Twiston-Davies senior said: “That was great, really good. I think he’d like it softer, but it was a great run. “We will look for the right opportunities for him. He has to go left-handed which cuts down our chances a bit so I don’t know where he will go next. I will speak to Anthony Bromley (racing manager) and Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede). “In the end, I’m sure he’ll finish up back here in the Queen Mother (Champion Chase) but where we go before then there is a slight problem with a horse called Jonbon! We’ll see.” Gunsight Ridge's jockey Sean Bowen commented on Racing TV: "I think so (he'd have won), he was coming with a late run. He's a good horse and hopefully there's a good two-mile chase today. He was probably unlucky and hopefully gets his day."

Fine run for Henderson continues Peaky Boy maintained the strong run of form being enjoyed by Nicky Henderson when making a successful start to life over fences in the mallardjewellers.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. Well backed on his return to action under stable jockey Nico de Boinville, the lightly-raced six-year-old had won a point-to-point, a bumper and two starts over hurdles (both of which came at Cheltenham earlier in 2024), and he duly proved nicely ahead of his opening chase mark of 132.

Despite being bumped along at a relatively early stage, the 9/5 favourite was clever at the majority of his fences and made steady headway on the inside of the course before jumping alongside long-time leader Westerninthepark (11/2) at the final obstacle. There was only one winner from that point as Peaky Boy stayed on strongly to score by two and a half lengths from Olly Murphy's horse, with the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Guard Your Dreams (9/1) back in third.

De Boinville said on Racing TV: "It could have been easier, I have to admit. "The one thing that kept me in the race was his jumping, it really was. He probably didn't travel as sweetly as he did over hurdles around here but he has only had two runs before this. It's a big ask to come here with a novice first time out and I thought he answered my every call. Going to the second last I thought I was always going to get there but it was just a case of not asking too much too soon. "I think a step up to three miles will be his real thing. I think you'll see a more extravagant, flamboyant horse. At home I promise you he is deadly and he was brilliant today; the ground is probably a bit dead and tacky now because they had the rain and they watered a bit as well and it's dried out through the morning so it probably didn't lend to a flamboyant visual but it certainly felt alright." Henderson, who was saddling a third winner at the November Meeting, said: "I've always had a bit of a rule in my head that this is a brave place to come first time out over fences, these are big fences. "Then you're always meeting them - the ups and downs and rounds and turns. He would be a baby really, he's inexperienced and it was quite a brave shout. "We have a very strong team of novice chasers, but we haven't got a very good programme for them. I know there are lots of three and four-runner novice chases but that's what's happened, we've nowhere to go. Throwing a baby like him in a novices' handicap first time out over fences - we decided we've just got to get on as all the others are waiting to come out. "John Pullin has done a great job (with the ground) as last night it was getting a bit quick, it's miles better today - it's like Friday's ground today and that helped us a lot. "His jumping was perfect, but his racing knowledge... there's a lot more to come. He's got a great temperament, Nico nursed him around as he just wasn't travelling as sweetly as we thought he would. But that's fine and it won't be long before he goes three miles. "He'll be high (on the pecking order of smart novice chasers) but it's a lovely problem - we'll have to get runs into them and sort out who goes where, which is a lovely problem. "Three (miles) will help him but there's no rush to get there. It's not a desperate rush to get there, the more he learns the better before he goes in too deep. He's got a life in front of him."

Skeltons at the double Dan and Harry Skelton added to Saturday's Cheltenham gains when Ace Of Spades won the opening maiden hurdle before adding to their tally in the finale. Allowed to dictate a steady pace out in front through the early stages, even-money favourite Ace Of Spades was tracked by main market rival Whimsy (6/4), the Anthony McCann-trained Irish mare, with Country Park and jumps newcomer Maghlaak not too far off the speed.

Whimsy put pressure on up front on the run to the third-last flight and the front two still raced as one at the penultimate hurdle, when Country Park started to make a promising move. Country Park, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr for his father Jonjo and brother AJ who now share the licence, arrived moving strongly coming to the last, with Whimsy battling away and Ace Of Spades briefly looking booked for third. But the latter's experience shone through on the run to the line, Harry Skelton galvanising his mount who responded willingly, ultimately running on to beat Country Park (17/2) by a length. Whimsy found less than expected late on but was only three-quarters of a length further back in third, with Maghlaak 20-odd lengths adrift in last of the four runners.

Winning rider Harry Skelton said: "He was quite green. He's obviously improving and I think he was a bit unfortunate not to win the last day, he just got worried out of it at Exeter but good job he did because he's won today. "He's a horse that wants a trip further down the line, he showed that at Exeter, but obviously there was no pace so I thought better get on with it. "He was green in front. I was confident I would find once they came to me, I didn't want to send him clear off the bend and get caught halfway up the run-in. Popped the last, long run-in and he stuck his head out."

