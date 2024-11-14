Cheltenham Sunday latest | Lump Sum to swerve the Greatwood Hurdle

Lump Sum will not take his place in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, with connections preferring to wait for other options with the Welsh Champion Hurdle winner.
Trained by Sam Thomas, the Dai Thomas-owned six-year-old was a Grade Two victor as a novice last season, landing the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton, and finished his campaign by competing at the highest level at Aintree.
He got his new season up and running when justifying favouritism at Ffos Las and was set to shoulder top-weight in the feature of Sunday’s action at Cheltenham.
Lump Sum was a 10/1 chance with the sponsors, but Thomas has elected to skip a trip to Prestbury Park and will now look at other options for his progressive performer, one of which could be a clash with Constitution Hill in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle.
Thomas said: “He doesn’t run and we’re just going to wait for some more suitable ground for him, I think. Off top-weight on Sunday it would be a huge ask for him. I did put him in the Fighting Fifth just to keep options open really.
“He’s a cracking horse and it was job done at the start of the season to get the ball rolling at Ffos Las, but we just want to make sure we look after him for the rest of the season now.”
Fergal O’Brien felt the handicap mark allotted to Dysart Enos was too good to pass up, which is why she will reappear in Sunday's race rather than in graded company.
The unbeaten mare was among the favourites for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, but a late setback prevented her from turning up.
Connections decided to be patient, rather than rush her back for Aintree or Punchestown, and it means the handicapper has been unable to have a proper look at her given she has not run in a graded race over hurdles yet.
She did, though, beat Golden Ace by nine lengths in a Grade Two bumper at Aintree the year before, and she went on to win the Dawn Run in March.
“I’m afraid to talk about Dysart Enos because we got so close to going to Cheltenham last year and then two days before we didn’t get there,” O’Brien told BresBet.
“It is what it is, we feel off 131 we have to give it a go in a big handicap.
“I’m not sure why she’s favourite, there’s better people who know more about that than me.
“She’s in great form, she’s done loads of work. Tom Broughton, who has done all the work on her for the last couple of years, is really happy with her so if Tom is happy, I’m happy and hopefully Dysart is happy.”
With regular rider Paddy Brennan now retired, O’Brien’s new stable jockey Jonathan Burke will take the ride.
