Cheltenham Saturday review: David Ord at Prestbury Park

As you steer the car into it's allocated parking spot to the dying throes of Last Christmas you know Cheltenham have gone all festive.

The artist formerly know as the December Meeting is now the Christmas Meeting. And everyone is involved. The Got2Sing choir perform seasonal favourites throughout the day, starting with an 11am slot in the parade ring. Think the Glastonbury Legends berth and you’re nearly there and they did indeed invite a legend to sing along. Brough Scott, antlers and all, joined in a rousing rendition of Oh Holy Night but sadly the choreographer had failed to properly brief him on when to sway – and in what direction. Had he been Wally he’d have been very easy to spot even in the midst of massed ranks of antlers. The grapevine revealed Father Christmas was caught in traffic and with the reindeers resting up for the big day, had to sit and suffer. When your abs are loose and wobbly, the face red and the beard white, that’s the signal to keep a low profile until the real deal arrives.

I hid in the tented village where again if you’re beloved wants a hat with a feather on it to unwrap on the 25th, you were in clover. Racegoers posed for photos by the Christmas trees, children had pony rides and started to form queues to meet the big fella in Red. He was here long before the first to take his spot in the Grotto which also included an Elf Workshop. And if you were in any doubt over who are the hardest working people at this time of the year, the latter were also operating the 'Goodometer'. Woe betide you if that swings the wrong way. And the racing had a feelgood factor too. The Bowen brothers fought out a dead-heat to the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle trial, Warren Greatrex was back in the Cheltenham winners’ enclosure and so was Jack Jones, who won the race last season. Both left Prestbury Park thinking of the Boodles. Rebecca Curtis has an upwardly mobile young chaser in Haiti Couleurs who connections arrived on Saturday seeing as a National Hunt Chase project. Option two is now the Brown Advisory. There was another winner for Wales with another upwardly mobile chaser Libberty Hunter for the very capable and likeable Evan Williams. I was in the office this week and a colleague was bemoaning the plethora of Nationals that now litter the racing calendar. We do Gold Cups well too.

Gemirande wins the December Gold Cup