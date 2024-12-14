Cheltenham Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham.
Brown Advisory on radar for Coluleurs
Rebecca Curtis looks to have unearthed a horse who could send her back to the big time after Haiti Couleurs put up a fine display at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The Welsh trainer is no stranger to success in the Cotswolds, having enjoyed Festival glory with the likes of Teaforthree, At Fishers Cross and Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar. However, it has been a while between drinks for Curtis, with the latter’s shock win four and a half years ago her most recent at graded level.
A dual winner over hurdles at the end of last season, Haiti Couleurs finished second on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October before going one better in some style at Aintree last month.
He was a 4/1 shot to follow up in the Josh Wyke Birthday Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase and jumped accurately throughout under title-chasing Sean Bowen before digging deep in the home straight to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths.
The staying-on Transmission pipped the 11/8 favourite Peaky Boy to second.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
“He just keeps improving this horse. He obviously had a nice novice season (over hurdles) last season, but he struck into himself quite badly the year before and he actually he missed a full year, so he’s still slightly backward for his age,” said Curtis.
“With racing he keeps improving and I don’t know where he’ll end up really. I really fancied him for the National Hunt Chase because he stays all day, but Sean said he’s improved that much since his Aintree win you wouldn’t know if he’ll end up in the Brown Advisory.
“It’s nice to be back here. We’re getting those types of horses again which will hopefully keep us on the map anyway.”
Dead-heat drama for Bowen brothers
There was a thrilling finish to the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham as Bowen brothers James and Sean shared the spoils via a dead-heat between Quantock Hills and Teriferma.
James looked to have claimed a decisive advantage when the Warren Greatrex-trained Quantock Hills (11/2) produced a fine leap at the final flight to forge clear.
However, Sean conjured up a late charge from 18/1 shot Teriferma to draw level right on the line, giving Jack Jones a second straight success in this race following An Bradan Feasa’s victory last year.
Irish raider Total Look paid the price for a couple of costly jumping errors in the latter stages and was a neck back in third as the 11/8 favourite.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Greatrex said: “It’s a bit of a family affair for the Bowens, and our fellow is a lovely horse. He never ran on the Flat and he’s just inexperienced really. He travelled through the race very well and I think he’s got a very bright future.
“He just wandered when he hit the front – it’s a big place when you come here for the first time. I thought we’d won initially and then I thought we were beat. He was on his own so he had nothing to run with, but he’s a good horse, I’d say.
“He could be a horse for the Boodles (Juvenile Handicap Hurdle). I think he’ll be better on softer ground, he looked the winner from a long way out and we’ve just got there a bit too soon really, I suppose.”
He added: “That’s two runners and two winners at Cheltenham this season for us now – I might not come back! Obviously, what happened to Abuffalosoldier at the last meeting was very sad, but he won and showed everyone what he could do that day. It’s part of the job unfortunately.”
Jones said: “Very happy, it’s a bit of a strange feeling having a dead-heat, but I suppose it’s a winner, isn’t it?
“It was very pleasing. I think if he’d finished second, if he’d dead-heated or if he’d won outright, he was probably the one to take out of the race from where we were and how we hit the line. It’s funny because we actually underbid on Quantock Hills in France, which is very strange, and for the two Bowen boys to be dead-heating as well.
“We’ve had our horse two or three months now and he’s been very straightforward. We won this race last year with An Bradan Feasa, who would be a bit more of a thinker I suppose, whereas this lad is a gent.
“Sean said he jumped a bit big and we were slightly on the back foot. He missed three out and was a bit further back than ideal due to his jumping, but the way he’s finished, you’d rather be coming up that hill than slowing up and I’m delighted.
“I thought we were massively overpriced. He’d won two hurdle races and finished second with a big weight, so I don’t know how we’ve gone off at 18-1.
“I thought this lad was a better horse than the lad last year, his schooling had been good and there was no reason why he wasn’t going to be a good horse. The Boodles would be a logical step. When Willie Mullins unleashes his juveniles, we’ll probably leave that race (Triumph Hurdle) to them.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.