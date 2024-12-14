Cheltenham Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham.

Brown Advisory on radar for Coluleurs Rebecca Curtis looks to have unearthed a horse who could send her back to the big time after Haiti Couleurs put up a fine display at Cheltenham on Saturday. The Welsh trainer is no stranger to success in the Cotswolds, having enjoyed Festival glory with the likes of Teaforthree, At Fishers Cross and Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar. However, it has been a while between drinks for Curtis, with the latter’s shock win four and a half years ago her most recent at graded level. A dual winner over hurdles at the end of last season, Haiti Couleurs finished second on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October before going one better in some style at Aintree last month. He was a 4/1 shot to follow up in the Josh Wyke Birthday Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase and jumped accurately throughout under title-chasing Sean Bowen before digging deep in the home straight to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths. The staying-on Transmission pipped the 11/8 favourite Peaky Boy to second.

“He just keeps improving this horse. He obviously had a nice novice season (over hurdles) last season, but he struck into himself quite badly the year before and he actually he missed a full year, so he’s still slightly backward for his age,” said Curtis. “With racing he keeps improving and I don’t know where he’ll end up really. I really fancied him for the National Hunt Chase because he stays all day, but Sean said he’s improved that much since his Aintree win you wouldn’t know if he’ll end up in the Brown Advisory. “It’s nice to be back here. We’re getting those types of horses again which will hopefully keep us on the map anyway.” Dead-heat drama for Bowen brothers There was a thrilling finish to the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham as Bowen brothers James and Sean shared the spoils via a dead-heat between Quantock Hills and Teriferma. James looked to have claimed a decisive advantage when the Warren Greatrex-trained Quantock Hills (11/2) produced a fine leap at the final flight to forge clear. However, Sean conjured up a late charge from 18/1 shot Teriferma to draw level right on the line, giving Jack Jones a second straight success in this race following An Bradan Feasa’s victory last year. Irish raider Total Look paid the price for a couple of costly jumping errors in the latter stages and was a neck back in third as the 11/8 favourite.

Greatrex said: “It’s a bit of a family affair for the Bowens, and our fellow is a lovely horse. He never ran on the Flat and he’s just inexperienced really. He travelled through the race very well and I think he’s got a very bright future. “He just wandered when he hit the front – it’s a big place when you come here for the first time. I thought we’d won initially and then I thought we were beat. He was on his own so he had nothing to run with, but he’s a good horse, I’d say. “He could be a horse for the Boodles (Juvenile Handicap Hurdle). I think he’ll be better on softer ground, he looked the winner from a long way out and we’ve just got there a bit too soon really, I suppose.” He added: “That’s two runners and two winners at Cheltenham this season for us now – I might not come back! Obviously, what happened to Abuffalosoldier at the last meeting was very sad, but he won and showed everyone what he could do that day. It’s part of the job unfortunately.”

The Bowen brothers celebrate their Cheltenham dead-heat