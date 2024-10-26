Cheltenham Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham.

Eyecatcher of the day Dan Skelton will no doubt have been pleased to see Le Milos return to a semblance of form when finishing fifth on his seasonal return in the William Hill Committed To Top Prices Handicap Chase. Having travelled well for a long way it was only during the latter stages of the three miles one furlong contest that the nine year old started to weaken out of contention. While beaten 27 lengths in total it was far from a disappointing effort and there is every chance he might come down a few pounds. And with that in mind it would come as no surprise to see Le Milos cash in sooner rather than later.

Attendance boost William Hill Showcase Saturday attracted a record crowd of 20,585.

Cheltenham first for Derham Harry Derham has plenty of fond memories of Cheltenham from his time as assistant to Paul Nicholls, but now he has one in his own name as a trainer after ‘little dude’ Givemefive battled his way to victory in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. Having tasted victory as jockey at the track the 30-year-old joined an elite bunch to have both trained, and ridden a winner at the iconic course, thanks to the efforts of the diminutive four year old in the extended two mile contest. In a switch of tactics Givemefive, who is part owned by Major winning golfers Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell, was buried away amongst rivals in behind early leader Hasten Slowly as opposed to cutting out the running. Still travelling well on jump the last, which was the usual two out, the 7/2 chance made it a three-way battle with recent Chepstow scorer Dodger Long and favourite Bottler’secret on the run down to where the final flight would normally be. With one last effort Givemefive forged into a lead on the final climb to the line to defeat Dodger Long by a length and a quarter to give the Boxford handler his breakthrough success.

Derham said: “This means an awful lot. It is a very special place. I suppose I’m doing what I’m doing because I was 11 chasing Ruby (Walsh) and Kauto Star up that hill and watching uncle Paul (Nicholls) win all those races. “To have one in my own name makes it a very cool day. He has been a fabulous little horse and he was well found by my cousin Megan (Nicholls). From the first day we jumped him we thought we would have some fun as he has just loved it. “This was a target, but I will say a massive well done to Graham my head lad, Amy my sister, and Charlie my assistant as in the middle of the week I was getting a little bit worried about running him as I thought the race was going to be a bit lively and Bottler’secret hard to beat. “They said come on you’ve trained him for the race so get on and do it. “It was a racecourse gallop for prize money basically (the run at Haydock). I’m really proud of him as since we have had him he has never let us down. This was a plan we have had for a long time and I’m thrilled how it has come off. “We made the running in the Adonis, and it didn’t work, he was too keen at Fairyhouse, so we had to try and do something different and Paul has given him the most fantastic ride. He really relaxed today and that is why he finished the race off so well. He is pocket sized, but he is a little dude. “They (owners) are watching in Florida and I’ve just had a FaceTime with Graeme McDowell and he is made up. For any owners that support you in a young business it is very cool to train winners for them.”

While Derham earmarked the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury after Christmas as a potential target for his rising start he mooted a trip to Ireland could be on the cards before then. He added: “I’m not going to do big handicaps until after Christmas. I had Mr Walsh on the phone last night and he said big handicaps for four year-olds are too tough. We will do that after Christmas. “There is a race at Fairyhouse for four year olds in a month’s time. We might do that or we might just leave him alone. He has got some good days ahead of him, and I would love to run him in a Betfair Hurdle.” Senior win sparks National plan Henry de Bromhead already has one Grand National on his CV and Senior Chief took his first step on the road towards a potential outing at Aintree with victory in the William Hill Committed To Top Prices Handicap Chase. Last sighted pulling up in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse the gelded son of Gentlewave bounced back to form on his seasonal return when leading home a one-two in the three mile one furlong prize for de Bromhead. Travelling powerfully throughout the race the 11/1 chance, sporting first time cheekpieces, eased past long time leaders Broadway Boy and Does He Know over the penultimate fence. However, he was quickly followed through by stablemate The Short Go, but as the pair locked horns to do battle up the run in it was Senior Chief who found more late on to prevail by a length and a quarter.

De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted for both. Senior Chief always looked like he had a big one in him and The Short Go is just coming through, but the guys have been really patient with him. Both have run really well. Senior Chief was disappointing in the Irish Grand National, but we gave him a good break and the lads have been patient. I’m delighted for them as they have been great supporters. “We were heading for the Kerry National with Senior Chief, but he just didn’t feel like he was there so we said we would aim for this. “He did dig in, which he may not have done before. We put the cheekpieces on him just to make him focus as he is very genuine, but sometimes at the end of his races he would look around a bit.” Following the race Paddy Power introduced Senior Chief at 50-1 for the Randox Grand National which de Bromhead has hinted could now be on the agenda. He said: “We felt he was entitled to win a big handicap. The English Grand National has always been in my head for him, but the Irish Grand National threw me a little bit. “I just wonder is he more of a left handed horse. I thought his form was better on a left handed track opposed to a right one last season, but I’m probably mad. He struggled to see it out in the Irish National, but I wouldn’t write the Grand National off yet.” The Wallpark exceeds Elliott expectations Owner Francis Mangan was handed the perfect gift before jetting off on holiday after The Wallpark continued his recent winning spree in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. Arriving on the back of a hat-trick of wins the improving six year old extended his winning sequence to four victories when coming with a late effort in the three mile test. Victory appeared to be heading the way of long time leader Gowel Road, who appeared to have beaten off all of his rivals in behind after jumping the last still with an advantage. However, the Gordon Elliott-trained gelding was produced with a well timed run by Jordan Gainford to forge on during the closing stages and make his first attempt at the trip a winning one by two-and-a-half lengths.

Elliott said: “I thought we might finish third or fourth as he had a lot of weight. He is a great horse. They went pretty quick up front, and I would say that suited him well, as he came from off the pace. He doesn’t show much at home, but he keeps improving. He has a good attitude, but he doesn’t do anything flashy at home. “Fran Mangan, his owner, is not here today, and he is a hard one to get to the races, but he is going on holiday tomorrow that is why he is not here. He is having great fun with this horse and I’m delighted for him. “We will probably give him a break now, but he has qualified for the final of this race now, and we will bring him back for that for a bit of fun. He will go chasing next season. “I thought the ground might be a bit tight for him, but good horses win on any ground. He is just going from strength-to-strength and I’m lucky to have him. We have just picked the races that we thought would suit him, but it was a good performance and I’m absolutely delighted.” McConnell Approach rewarded John McConnell was rewarded for rolling the dice with Intense Approach, who made the most of a drop in class to return to winning ways in the William Hill Betting Done Properly Novices’ Hurdle. Having sent out Bardenstown Lad to win the three mile contest back in 2021 the County Meath handler repeated the trick with the gelded son of Jack Hobbs, who was last sighted finishing second in the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow. Despite having his stamina to prove the 2/1 favourite was sent straight into the lead by champion jockey Harry Cobden. And after getting into a nice rhythm out in front the market leader gradually wound matters up from the sharp end before scoring by six lengths.

McConnell said: “He got a nice unharried lead. Jumping has been an issue for him, but you wouldn’t think it looking at him today. "Harry gets on very well with him, and once he gave him a little flick at the back of the second last he picked up. I wouldn’t say he is a natural hurdler as he jumps quite high, but he will be a nice chaser. “He came up against a really good mare in the Persian War and he was a good second in a Grade Two. You are disappointed when you get beaten, but at the end of the day it was a Grade Two. To come back only a couple of weeks later was a good performance. It might not have been the strongest of races, but he did what he had to. “We thought about pulling stumps and giving him a break, but we put him in it as the ground was going to be nice and with a small entry we thought we would have a go. It was going to tell us if we stayed three miles as well.” Following the race McConnell hinted that he might now work back from the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which Bardenstown Lad finished third in back in 2022. He added: “He will probably have to have break as he has been on the go for a while. I won this race with Bardenstown Lad and he came back for the Albert Bartlett and he was third in that. We will aim towards a big novice hurdle in the spring, but I don’t know what one. “At home this lad works like an aeroplane and that is why we started him at shorter trips, but he has a really high cruising speed. I would say he has more class than Bardenstown Lad. Whatever he does over hurdles is a bonus as he is a chaser in the making." Donoghue maintains family tradition Ian Donoghue became the latest member of his family to taste success at Cheltenham after Lisnamult Lad secured a front running success in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The County Meath handler, who is the elder brother of Cheltenham Festival winning rider Keith Donoghue, watched on with delight after the seven year old gelding opened his account over fences in the two and a half mile contest. Sent straight into the lead by Sean Bowen the 20/1 chance held his pitch throughout the race with a fine display of jumping on his fifth start over fences. As the well fancied Lord Of Thunder crashed out at the second last, bringing down Bob Bob Ricard, it was left to Weveallbeencaught and Riskinthegroiund to take the fight to the long time leader. But Lisnamult Lad was not for passing with Bowen driving his mount out to score by half a length from the rallying Weveallbeencaught.

Donoghue said: “Matthew (Rogers), his owner, is one of our main owners, and he is the most easiest going owner in the country. I rang him last week and said we will bring him to Cheltenham, and he said ‘Are you sure?’ and that was it. “I did think we were up against it as the handicapper had put him up to 134. He is not a very big horse, and he had a lot of weight today, but he is tough. Sean gave him some ride. He was second behind Tommie Beau over an extended three miles one furlong at Cartmel so we weren’t afraid about him staying as we knew he would stay all day which was good. “I was delighted with our mark in Ireland of 124 and when I saw our mark of 134 here I was nearly going to leave him at home, but as we were coming with the horse yesterday I thought we might as well bring him. Luckily enough it worked out. “I think it suits him being ridden like that. I said ride him how you like, but don’t let them go slow and he took the bull by the horns. He can be low at a few, but there was no worries with his jump as he knows what to do. Once he had his head in front after the last I knew they weren’t getting by him. “It is a pity that Keith couldn’t ride him as he had to ride for Gavin (Cromwell), but he said if you can get Sean you have to use him.” Looking further ahead Donoghue hopes that Lisnamult Lad can now progress into being an Irish Grand National contender later in the season. He added: “We haven’t looked past today. I would love to get him into the Irish Grand National and we will mind him until then. "Hopefully we will be back here for the Festival, but we will tip toe away and hopefully get into the Irish Grand National off a nice weight.” Happy return for Hyland Hyland might not feature among trainer Nicky Henderson’s A-list novice chase team, but he demonstrated once again that he can more than pay his way after doubling his tally over fences. 12 months on from landing the Pertemps qualifier on the card the seven-year-old gelding bounced back from defeat on his last start at Uttoxeter upped back in trip to an extended three miles in the William Hill Most Top Prices Novices’ Chase. Despite the absence of several fences, on account of the low sun, the 9/2 chance stuck to his guns well to score by 15 lengths.

Henderson said: “There wouldn’t be too many that come and do it over hurdles, then fences, 365 days later, but he was great and he loves this ground. It was two-and-a-half miles at Uttoxeter last time and he really wants three miles. The handicapper has got him high enough already so God only knows what happens next. “This ground is key and I thought it was going against him when they took all the fences out as the one thing he does is jump. He is as solid as a rock and you could treat him as an old handicapper and I might put him in some handicaps now. “We think we have got a very strong novice chase squad, but he is just genuine and he has a great team behind him that are all good mates which is fun.” Finale success comes as relief for Signy Oliver Signy ended what he described as a couple of tough weeks with a breakthrough Cheltenham triumph thanks to the debut success under rules for Block Rockin Beats. The Lambourn handler was all smiles after the Sageburg gelding battled back after being headed late on in the Junior Jumpers Open National Hunt Flat Race before emerging victorious by half-a-length in the concluding contest. Signy, 38, said: “It has been a tough couple of weeks for the team at home and that was great for those that made it through it. It is lovely for the syndicate as they have been patient with a few horses they have had, but this has paid off and it is absolutely brilliant.

