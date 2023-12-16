Cheltenham Saturday reports and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham where Sophie Leech struck with Madara.

Cheltenham delight for Leech Sophie Leech celebrated saddling her first winner at Cheltenham in a little over seven years after Madara built on his previous sixth placed finish at the track after staying on best of them all in the Quintessentially Handicap Chase. Although the Westbury-on-Severn handler had to shelve an outing in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup with the four-year-old her decision to change to Plan B paid off after the gelded son of Doctor Dino made the most of his allowances when claiming the extended two mile test by three and a quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Leech said: “I’m absolutely delighted. He is a lovely young horse to have and he is very straightforward. He is just a joy really. We really felt after his last run that he needed further, and we were really keen to run in the December Gold Cup, but because of his four year old allowance Fakir D’Oudairies put us so far out of the weights it just wasn’t worthwhile. “He ran well over a similar trip last time and we were happy enough to come again. He had a good pull in the weights, and I think the race panned out well as they went hard in front. As he just stays it really showed him to his best capabilities. “When you get them from France they are so experienced. We just really felt that he had good form over fences at Auteuil and Compiegne and places like that and we just thought we would try and make use of his four-year-old allowance. “Harry (Cobden) was fairly keen to ride him with the connection of Bryan (Drew, part owner). He was brilliant on him, and you can’t beat having someone at the top of their game. “I think we just wanted to get today out of the way and see. We do think he will stay further, but he was quite effective over this trip today. Hopefully he will be back here in March somewhere.” O'Neill dreaming of Ultima glory Jonjo O’Neill knows what it takes to win the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and he believes Are U Wise To That could be the horses to give him a record-equalling fourth success in the March showpoece following his latest victory over fences. Having won the three-mile one furlong prize with Wichita Lineman (2009), Alfie Sherrin (2012) and Holywell in 2014 the Jackdaws Castle handler feels the progressive six year old could be suitable for such a test after landing the John Wyke Memorial Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the track. Turning for home all six of the runners held some kind of chance in the extended three mile one prize, however between the final two fences it soon become apparent that victory was heading the way of either Are U Wise To That or Midnight Our Fred.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Although Midnight Our Fred looked to have moved into a race winning lead over the last he was soon reeled back in with Jonjo O’Neill Jnr finding extra stamina reserves aboard the 5-1 chance, who eventually prevailed by a length and three quarters to make it two wins from three starts over fences. O’Neill said: “When he missed the second last I thought he was beaten to be honest. Then he jumped the last okay, but he stuck to his guns well to be fair so we are happy. “He travelled sweetly and did everything nicely so we are very happy with him and a winner is a winner.

His jumping was average, but he has got around. He does it in his own fashion, but he won nicely. He jumped really badly left handed at Ascot on a right handed track and he threw his race away. He had been schooling lovely and straight at home. “It is nice to know that he can get around Cheltenham. It definitely helped him going back left handed, and with that you have a rail all the way around as well. I’d say going up in trip today has helped him get into more of a routine. “You would have to look at an Ultima with him. Let’s hope he is that type of horse. We have always liked him, but we were very disappointed after Ascot but that is the way it

Are U Wise To That on his way to victory

Jones left speechless after opener Jack Jones was left ‘speechless’ after An Bradan Feasa turned his dream of training a winner at Cheltenham into reality when landing the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday. After filling the runner-up spot on his stable debut behind Burdett Road in a Grade Two at the track last month on the Old Course the gelded son of Camelot went one better on the New Course in the two mile one furlong event. Always travelling well in the hands of Tom Bellamy the 5/4 favourite moved on with early leader Kourosh on the run down to the final flight. However, there was to be late drama with Kourosh parting company at the last to leave An Bradan Feasa with a clear advantage. Keeping on well up the hill the market leader hand more than enough in hand to see off recent Chepstow scorer Balboa by three lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Newmarket trainer said: “It is unreal. I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember. To have a runner here a month ago was the stuff of dreams, and for him to do it like that I’m speechless. It is fantastic. “It looked that way (that he was getting on top at the last). He jumped and travelled to the front last time, but he is not a keen horse. He is very easy to ride. Tom schooled him on Sunday, and we thought we would give him the benefit of doubt and let him have a lead and he gave him a peach (of a ride) to be fair. “He jumped and travelled and he was very push button when Tom wanted to give him an inch. I’m very happy. They have finished tired, and I would say the ground is a lot more gluey than it was here in November, but he has done it nicely. “It was his first run for us here in November. It was a serious run considering he had to do most of the donkey work and that horse (Burdett Road) looks a fair animal. We were trying to go where that didn’t. “I’m not sure of the depth of the form, but he has got his win and for the owners to have a winner here is what they have dreamt of, and that is why they got him. I guess we can enjoy the rest of the season now.”

An Bradan Feasa leads over the last