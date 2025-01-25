Cheltenham Saturday report: Timeform view on East India Dock

Perhaps the most significant performance on Trials Day at Cheltenham came in the Grade Two juvenile hurdle.

East India Dock scored by ten lengths from the French challenger Stencil, with no fewer than 18 lengths back to the third. East India Dock looks to have run to a level that makes him well positioned to become the first winner of this race to follow up in the Triumph since Defi du Seuil in 2017.

When winning a similar event here in November, East India Dock had tracked the pace before going on two from home. This time he was asked to make the running, setting a fair pace and kicking on at the top of the hill. Shaken up in the straight, he ran on well, kept up to his work on the run-in.