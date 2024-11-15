Cheltenham Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Cheltenham.
L’Eau Du Sud has the chance to lay down an early marker in the novice chase division when he goes for the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Dan Skelton’s six-year-old was an ever-present at the business end of a stack of high-class hurdle races last term without gaining the rewards he deserved, including when second in both Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle and the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
However, he has always been seen by connections as a chaser in the making and after a pleasing fencing debut at Stratford, is ready to make his presence felt in this Grade Two event.
“He ran really well in those top handicaps last year, but we were always waiting to be a chaser,” said Skelton. “We were delighted with the round of jumping we got on his chasing debut at Stratford. I know this is a big step up, but I’m really glad we have got a run under his belt.
“He’s done nicely at home since and I’m really looking forward to him. The handicapper already thinks he’s a 10lb better chaser as he put him up 10lb for Stratford, so we will see if he is right.”
Neil King’s Lookaway was a Grade Two-winning bumper horse and after a season in the doldrums, showed his class last season when finishing runner-up in both the Greatwood Hurdle here at Prestbury Park and the Grade One Challow Hurdle behind Captain Teague.
Another to make a winning chasing bow at Uttoxeter, he is now back among graded opposition as he continues his fencing education.
King said: “It was the perfect introduction for him over fences at Uttoxeter and I thought he did it nicely. He beat a half-decent horse of Ben Pauling’s (Personal Ambition) so it wasn’t just an ordinary two-runner race. He did it the hard way from the front and did everything right in my opinion.
“He was a point-to-point winner before we bought him and is a stamp of a steeplechaser so one always hopes he is going to be better over a fence than he was over hurdles. His owner is a big Cheltenham supporter, loves having runners at Cheltenham and is very excited to see him run there. He’s come out of Uttoxeter great and we’re all looking forward to it.”
In the other graded action on the card, James Owen will attempt to win JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle for the second year in a row with easy Wincanton scorer East India Dock.
Owen sent out Burdett Road to land this Grade Two prize 12 months ago and has high hopes for his latest classy recruit from the Flat, with East India Dock finishing fourth in the Mallard at Doncaster on his final start for James Fanshawe before switching stables and disciplines.
“We were all pleased with him at Wincanton and he took to hurdles well,” said Owen. “He’s a half-brother to Burdett Road and he had a progressive Flat season with James Fanshawe and we really like him.Obviously it is a lot stiffer task than Wincanton on Saturday, but I think the course and the ground will suit him and hopefully he can run another nice race.”
Owen has already tasted Listed success in the juvenile division recently when Liam Swagger claimed Wetherby’s Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle earlier this month.
A neck back in second on that occasion was Olly Murphy’s Static who takes aim at one of the Newmarket handler’s star prospects once again, bringing plenty of racecourse nous to the table.
“He’s battle-hardened and has banked lots of experience in France,” said Murphy. “He’s hardy and I’m not sure we’ve got to the bottom of him yet, but we’re looking forward to running him. He’s been in good form at home and I hope he has come forward from Wetherby having had a bit more time to acclimatise in England.”
