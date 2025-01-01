A round-up of the action from Cheltenham on New Year's Day with free video replays.

Bay's day in the sun Springwell Bay (11/4 joint-favourite) routed the opposition in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase to continue the good form of Jonjo and AJ O'Neill. The training partnership have now won with six of their last 10 runners after All The Glory completed a quickfire across-the-cards double at Southwell. Jonjo O'Neill Jr wanted no part of the early pace with Seddon getting the better of a tussle with Gemirande and Lisnamult Lad for the early lead. Seddon was still in front at the top of the hill where Colonel Harry departed but the faller wasn't the only runner to have crept closer. O'Neill bided his time aboard Springwell Bay - who had run well in course novice chases the last twice - but asked his mount to move alongside the leader on the run to the second last and the response was immediate. With O'Neill motionless in the saddle, the question looked to be how far and when Marble Sands crossed the line in second the answer was nine lengths. Seddon was just under three lengths away in third with Lounge Lizard over nine lengths back in fourth. "I'd say the race probably fell apart a little bit," said the winning rider. "They went a very good gallop in the ground; obviously Seddon got tired then at the second last. I wasn't as fluent as I'd like to be all the way round, he was a little bit careful over a few jumps and I think the ground was just getting to him so I had to change tack and try and hunt him into it. "We always thought he was a classy horse and thankfully he got his day in the sun."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Jonjo O’Neill, joint trainer, said: “I could have ridden him myself. He jumped well, travelled well and did everything great. I was a little bit worried about the ground as they were fairly walking home in the race before, but he seemed to handle it okay. “He (Seddon) was going pretty nicely in front, but this place takes a bit of getting. I thought he was going to win here the last time, but he was giving Jango Baie eight pounds. “They went a good gallop there and that suits him. We have stepped him up to three miles a couple of times and he just doesn’t get that last bit and I’d say that is his ideal trip. It was a race we had looked at coming for after his last run here. “We will see how comes out of this race, but hopefully he will come back here for the Festival and that will be Plan A. We will probably stick to two and a half miles, but it will depend on what the ground is like and we will enter him up well and hopefully pick the right one. “The novices’ handicap chase could be the one for him at the Festival, but I’ll go back and see what AJ says.”

Kalif Du Berlais ridden by Harry Cobden jumps the last

Berlais super in Sonic Kalif Du Berlais (4/7 favourite) beat his two rivals in the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 In Cinemas Now Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Little separated the trio over the first four fences before Harry Cobden and Kalif Du Berlais went on, marginally, heading out to the back straight. They raced together until three out where Tedley nodded on landing before getting outpaced on the run to the next where Vincenzo was ridden on landing. Vincenzo rallied but Kalif Du Berlais posted another fine leap and readily extended to win without coming under pressure. The winning distance was nine and a half lengths. "We've always liked him a lot," said Cobden. "I just let him bowl away and I thought his jumping was fantastic. He doesn't ride like a five-year-old, everything was very assured, never really in any doubt. "We've got plenty of options with where we're going to go, he'll get two and a half, but he probably doesn't want loads of mileage on the clock at such a young age. We're lucky to have him."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Trainer Paul Nicholls said: “He is some horse. He is beginning to fill his frame and do everything right now. He jumped absolutely awesome. He was foot perfect. “It might sound stupid, but that fall he had at Carlisle, actually did him some good. He was always exuberant, but that made him think. He was just brilliant out there today. He ran quick enough at Newbury after that fall at Carlisle, but he just needed that bit of confidence. He has just taken a step forward since then. That race was made for him at Newbury and I had to run him. “I love the way he is improving. He has only turned five today so he is still a young horse so there is a lot to come from him. I don’t know what we will do with him now. I think he would get two and a half miles without a shadow of a doubt. “There are plenty of good races for him in the spring. Whether we go here or Aintree I don’t know, but he will have all the entries. He wouldn’t go three miles, or anything like that yet, but I’d still stick him in the Arkle as things can happen and you could stick him in the two and a half mile handicap and see what else there is. “He will be able to run in all those better races next season as he is exciting. When you see horses jump like that it is brilliant. “There are some good races for him and he is a good back up to the others. I’ve not got the measure of Caldwell Potter yet, or where we quite go with him, but we will get in somewhere with this horse. He might be in time a Gold Cup horse down the line as he is bred to stay and physically he is improving, but he needs time and that is the key to him.”

Diva Luna jumps the last en route to glory at Cheltenham

Diva is number one Diva Luna (5/4 favourite) and Rules newcomer Pierrot Jaguen dominated the betting for the Richmond Villages And Bupa Care Homes Maiden Hurdle. The mare was allowed an uncontested lead from Newton Tornado but Sean Bowen made his ground up easily on Pierrot Jaguen at the top of the hill to sit a couple off lengths off the leading pair heading to the second last. They couldn't go with Diva Luna and Newton Tornado though and the front two throughout settled down to fight out the finish with Diva Luna proving the stronger by one and three quarter lengths. Pierrot Jaguen stayed on up the hill to reduce the deficit to second to five and a half lengths. Successful jockey Kielan Woods said: "She's game but I think she was just getting a bit lonely late on. We planned on taking a lead with her today but they weren't going quick enough for me over the first two and she ended up pulling me there. "A little bit of a mistake three out but you couldn't fault her. Very happy with her run today. Ben [Pauling, trainer] was just saying he's really looking forward to getting her in the spring now, she's going to be so much better than she is now, and if she can do that when she's not feeling so good, we're really looking forward to her when she gets the sun on her back." Paddy Power cut Diva Luna to 14/1 from 25s for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Pauling said: “That was better, but it was still nowhere near her best. I wanted her to settle in behind, and take a lead, but she locked on to the first and that was that. Woodsy has done well to save where he did as that was hard work for her first time over two and a half miles. “At Aintree she made all, looked like she was flattening out, and then kicked clear. She wasn’t as impressive when she kicked today as that was proper soft ground on her first time over two and a half miles and she just got the job done. She was tough from the back of the last and she could have curled up, but she didn’t. "I think she will be better over two miles as she is deadly with her speed. She will end up getting three miles in time, but at the moment she wants to get on with life so we will probably drop her back to two miles and go from there. The horse in second must be alright as they drew well clear of the third. "I was thinking of going for the Jane Seymour over two and a half miles, but I’m thinking of now dropping her back in trip instead. It was good to just get her back in the winner’s enclosure as she is a very talented mare and is one of the best horses we have got. “She has got to improve a lot to win a Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle but she will come back here in March and I think we will find that improvement.”

Chantry House returns to form under Nico de Boinville

Grand plans for House as Boy labours Odds-on favourite Broadway Boy produced a laboured performance in the Betfair Handicap Chase finishing fourth of the five runners. Broadway Boy was unable to go with Bowtogreatness, Chantry House (8/1) and Our Power who took the second last more or less together. The 11-year-old Chantry House landed in third but he was in front jumping the last and plugged on valiantly up the hill to pull six and a half lengths clear of Our Power. A Grade One winner at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, Chantry House was having his first run over fences since 2022 and was a popular winner for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville. The latter, mud spattered, said: "He's had some really good history in the past around here and he does love the place but at the age of 11 that's fantastic for him. "He was slightly in the wilderness before and it's nice to get him to come back in from it. He's been running his races over hurdles, the boss schooled him over fences and he's been enjoying it. "It's very soft ground now and I think the pace has helped him a great deal."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits