Cheltenham preview: Dan Skelton on weekend runners

Dan Skelton is building up a strong team for The November Meeting at Cheltenham this weekend, headed by Nube Negra, who is seeking a third straight win in Sunday’s Shloer Chase.

With Unexpected Party among the favourites for Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup and Knickerbocker Glory and L’Eau Du Sud well fancied for Sunday’s Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, Skelton can approach the three-day fixture with confidence. It was at this stage 12 months ago Skelton’s campaign really took off, with victories in the West Yorkshire Hurdle, Shloer Chase, Betfair Chase, Coral Gold Cup and Becher Chase marking him out as the most in-form yard at the time. However, he admits this season has yet to really get going and he is hoping it ignites this weekend. “This time last year, they just hit a vein of form and off they went. Being open and honest, I have to say it hasn’t quite been like that this season,” Skelton said in a press conference organised by Jockey Club Racecourses. “We’ve had a few nice winners but the ground this autumn has been particularly challenging.

“Our horses have been fit but perhaps the best way to describe it is they’ve been good to soft ground fit, not heavy ground fit. A few have got to the back of the second last and they’ve needed the run a bit. I can’t say it’s been seamless, our results show that. “Every day that goes by, they are a bit closer to where they want to be and going into this weekend, Unexpected Party is totally ready, L’Eau Du Sud is totally ready, Nube Negra has always had the Shloer on his mind, Knickerbocker Glory has already won this year. “So, there are no excuses now and while it might be too much to hope for a run like last year, I do see a bit of plainer sailing now.” One horse Skelton would love to see win is Shan Blue, who had the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in his grasp two years ago until a crashing fall and he has yet to return to that form in three runs since. He is set to reappear over hurdles. “Shan Blue will run over hurdles, bless him. Since he fell in that race at Wetherby, it hasn’t happened for him. I know he finished second at Aintree that spring, which was a nice run, but it wasn’t anything like it looked like what he was going to do at Wetherby,” said Skelton. “I don’t want to pre-empt anything but I’m as happy with him at home as I’ve ever been. I had him declared at Market Rasen but that got called off, same at Bangor tomorrow, so our back is against the wall to run, so that is why he’s in over hurdles. He has been very well at home and I’d like to think there’s another big one in him.”