Cheltenham November Meeting previews

Views from connections ahead of some of Friday's feature races as the November Meeting gets under way at Cheltenham.

2.20 Cheltenham - Shloer Chase (Grade 2) Big-race jockey Nico de Boinville still feels Jonbon will need to be on his “A-game” to make a winning return in Friday’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham, despite what will be his prohibitive starting price. The eight-year-old has won nine of his 11 races over fences – and 14 from 17 career starts overall under rules – and added a first Cheltenham win to his CV in this race 12 months ago, beating Edwardstone by almost 10 lengths. He was beaten on his return to the Cotswolds in the rearranged Clarence House Chase and missed the Queen Mother at the Festival due to Nicky Henderson’s well-documented problems with his string at the time. He did, however, end the campaign in scintillating fashion, winning at Aintree and Sandown where he had El Fabiolo, his Arkle conqueror, behind him. Only three take him on, with old rival Edwardstone (Alan King) joined by Boothill (Harry Fry) and Grand Annual winner Unexpected Party Dan Skelton). “We’ve locked horns with Edwardstone a few times and have come out on top on each occasion, including in this race last season,” De Boinville told Unibet. “You obviously have to respect Alan’s horse, and Boothill is a class act in his own right, but we are very happy with our horse at home. But Edwardstone is a three-time Grade One winner, so we have to be on our A-game if he is on his.” Frank Berry, owner JP McManus’ racing manager, said: “We’re looking forward to getting him out, Nicky is happy with him and hopefully they’ll have a nice job done on the ground. “He finished off having a great year last season and it will be nice to see him back.”

Jonbon in action

Edwardstone will turn 11 soon and was unable to take advantage of Jonbon not running and El Fabiolo disappointing in the Champion Chase when he took a tired fall two out when beaten. His rider Tom Cannon is hoping better ground will suit. “Him and Jonbon are old rivals now. I’ve had a sit on him and he’s very fresh and very well,” he told Sky Sports Racing. “We couldn’t do any more with him at home at this stage. It’s 3-0 to Jonbon at the moment, but hopefully better ground might suit us. “It’s his first run of the season so you never really know where they are, and Jonbon could be in that category as well.” He went on: “I’ve always thought he’s probably a marginally better horse on better ground. If it was too quick at this stage of the season no one really wants to take the risk but if they’ve put enough water on, good ground is definitely in our favour. “Having said all that, it is probably in Jonbon’s favour as well! So we’re going their with conditions in our favour, but there’s no reason it won’t suit Jonbon as well. “You don’t want any misfortune to happen anywhere, but if they don’t quite fire on the day and we do – there’s only fine margins in those sort of races and that is all it takes. If we perform to our level and he slightly underperforms, or vice versa, a lot can be different each time. “If they both get there and perform to their best it should be a good race.” Fry is well aware of the task facing Boothill but believes he deserves his place in the field. He said: “We know on ratings we have a bit to find with Jonbon and then Edwardstone, but we get a couple of pounds from both which is a help. “He was last seen finishing fourth behind them both in the Celebration Chase and he deserves to take his chance. They all have to turn up and perform on the day and you never know what will happen, but he’s definitely good enough to be there and we’re looking forward to getting his season under way.”

3.30 Cheltenham - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) Valgrand and Potters Charm will put their unbeaten hurdles records on the line when they return to Cheltenham for an exciting clash in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Friday. Dan Skelton’s Valgrand made it three out of three over timber with a thoroughly impressive victory in Grade Two company at Prestbury Park last month and now has the chance to cement his growing reputation stepping up in trip. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Potters Charm also impressed during Cheltenham’s opening meeting of the season, but whereas his team feel soft ground will ultimately be where he is seen at his best, Valgrand is backed to continue to thrive with sound underfoot conditions for assistance. “Dan is very pleased with the horse and came out of that really impressive victory at Cheltenham last time in great shape,” said Harry Herbert, managing director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing. “He’s had his eye on this race and it makes sense, he acts so well on the track and has done well in both his runs at Cheltenham. He loves this ground and wouldn’t want soft ground, he has a wonderful action. He has jumped beautifully so far and touch wood that continues. “We are going to learn a bit more about him and as we said after the last win, we just need to see where we stand in the bigger picture. We just hope we are still heading upwards. It will be fascinating to see how he gets on.”

Potters Charm has always been held in high regard by the Twiston-Davies operation and he will now make his first start in graded company. “He was very impressive, we couldn’t ask any more from him and hopefully he will step up again,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies. “This will tell us where we are and he’s entitled to take his chance at this level. He’s very similar to the other horse (Valgrand) on ratings, but I do think he will improve again. “I think we’ll see a massive improvement when he gets soft ground, there just isn’t any at the minute. He’s doing his winning despite the ground and I do think you will see an even better horse when he gets some soft ground.”