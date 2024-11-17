Cheltenham November Meeting big-race reaction

Timeform's David Cleary provides his thoughts on some of the star performances at the November Meeting, including a very promising juvenile for James Owen.

Positive view of Greatwood form The final day of Cheltenham's November meeting was, frankly, a bit short on highlights. However, the feature Greatwood Handicap Hurdle saw the 'right' horses come to the fore and appeals as a strong piece of form. The race went to the four-year-old Burdett Road, who followed up the win on his half-brother East India Dock the previous day. Burdett Road's performance relied on slick jumping and a gutsy display when tackled turning in after making the running. Burdett Road first had to see off the favourite Dysart Enos, who shaped as if her absence since early in the year told on her late on; then he had to find enough to withstand the late thrust of Be Aware. The runner-up was the only one of the first three to have run in a handicap previously, which gives another reason to take a positive view of the form. Burdett Road still has some way to go to bridge the gap to graded company, but he's made a fine start to his second season over hurdles and may yet have more to offer.

Should Owen's Dock be shorter for Triumph? There were some impressive performances during Saturday afternoon, but perhaps the most significant was the victory of East India Dock in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle that opened the card. A half-brother to Burdett Road, who won this race last November, East India Dock was cut by Sky Bet from 33/1 to 8/1 for the Triumph itself, though it's arguable he should be even shorter. East India Dock tanked through the race – if anything a little overly keen early – and cruised up to the leader Static down the hill. He was soon in command after quickening clear early in the straight, a really slick jump at the last taking him further clear, shaken up on the run-in until allowed to coast the last 100 yards. In terms of performance, East India Dock stepped up a good deal on what he'd achieved at Wincanton on his debut over hurdles. In doing so, he ran to a figure significantly in advance of what his half-brother did a year ago. In scoring by 18 lengths, East India Dock achieved a winning margin a length further than Apple's Shakira in 2017, his performance the best in this race since that filly's victory. Although there are some notable names on the roll of honour, this Triumph Trial hasn't been won by a subsequent Triumph winner since Defi du Seuil in 2016. Perhaps East India Dock is the horse to change that.

Champion promise from super Jonbon Jonbon could hardly have made a more encouraging return than he did in landing odds of 3/1-on in the Shloer Chase on Friday. It's true he didn't beat either Boothill or Edwardstone by so far as he has in the past - after all, he beat Edwardstone 9½ lengths in last season's Shloer. However, Jonbon looked in control all the way. Though pressed at the last, he was always doing enough in front and actually began to pull away again in the last few strides. Jonbon was a bit on his toes during a brief spell in the paddock, though not so much as is sometimes the case, nor was he sweating as much as he can either. In any case, there's little in his remarkably consistent record to suggest his pre-race demeanour has any significant impact on his performance. It's true his three defeats have come at Cheltenham, but two were against very good horses, the other the only real lapse of his career. In the Clarence House back in January, he lacked concentration, hanging left and all but falling four out. His rider Nico de Boinville made sure he was properly focussed in front this time, while his jumping was spot on. Jonbon missed the Champion Chase in the spring due to the poor form of his yard. His performance on Friday suggests he's as good as ever, putting down a marker for the pick of the Irish two-mile chasers to aim at. He'll be short odds to land a second Tingle Creek next month, and the signs are good that Jonbon can finally in March gain that Festival win that his ability surely merits.

