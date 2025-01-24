Cheltenham ground eases ahead of Festival Trials Day

The going at Chetenham has eased to soft, good to soft in places ahead of Saturday’s Festival Trials Day fixture.
2mm of rain fell through the day on Thursday at Prestbury Park with a further 11m overnight and into the early hours of Friday. That stopped at 7am and it’s expected to remain dry from now through to the end of racing.
The card features Constitution Hill in the Unibet Hurdle and a clash between L’Homme Presse and Gentlemansgame in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.
