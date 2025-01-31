Cheltenham Gold Cup plan for King George winner Banbridge

Jockey JJ Slevin says Banbridge is being trained for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup following his King George success at Kempton.
Joseph O'Brien's horse stepped up in trip to three miles for the first time at Kempton and options including the Ryanair Chase over 2m5f were left open for him at the Cheltenham Festival.
However, it looks like he is all set for the Friday showpiece now with Slevin saying in his William Hill blog: "The plan, as far as I know, is that Banbridge will now go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
"We will be hoping for a dry week as ever with him, but I think he is going to have a crack at the Gold Cup. He is fresh and well at home as it has been a few weeks since the King George.
"I think it is the right thing to do and have a go at the Gold Cup. He has won a William Hill Champion Chase over two miles at Punchestown and a King George over three miles at Kempton, and not too many horses can do that in open company.
"I think we could serve it up to them in the Gold Cup if conditions are right. He is an exciting horse to be hopefully going out and getting jocked up on in the Gold Cup. He has been a great horse for the yard, and it will be interesting to see what happens."
Sky Bet are 8/1 about Banbridge (Non Runner No Bet) for the Gold Cup.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.