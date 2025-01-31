Cheltenham Gold Cup plan for King George winner Banbridge

Joseph O'Brien's horse stepped up in trip to three miles for the first time at Kempton and options including the Ryanair Chase over 2m5f were left open for him at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, it looks like he is all set for the Friday showpiece now with Slevin saying in his William Hill blog: "The plan, as far as I know, is that Banbridge will now go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"We will be hoping for a dry week as ever with him, but I think he is going to have a crack at the Gold Cup. He is fresh and well at home as it has been a few weeks since the King George.

"I think it is the right thing to do and have a go at the Gold Cup. He has won a William Hill Champion Chase over two miles at Punchestown and a King George over three miles at Kempton, and not too many horses can do that in open company.

"I think we could serve it up to them in the Gold Cup if conditions are right. He is an exciting horse to be hopefully going out and getting jocked up on in the Gold Cup. He has been a great horse for the yard, and it will be interesting to see what happens."

Sky Bet are 8/1 about Banbridge (Non Runner No Bet) for the Gold Cup.