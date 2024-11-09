Cheltenham Friday runners: Jonbon in Shloer as watering starts

The former won the race in 2023 and only met with defeat once in a six-race campaign last season, when paying the price for a bad mistake in the Clarence House Chase at this track in January.

Edwardstone landed the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury and finished third behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on his final start, beaten four lengths.

Calico and Unexpected Party could represent Dan Skelton, Celebration Chase fourth Boothill is set for another crack at the principals and Liberty Hunter, Master Chewy and Matata complete the field.

Meanwhile watering is under way at Prestbury Park after only 2mm of rain since the Showcase Meeting last month.

The going on all courses is described as good with a predominately dry forecast in place for next week bar the possibility of light showers on Wednesday.