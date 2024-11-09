Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon and Edwardstone - entered in the Schloer
Jonbon and Edwardstone - entered in the Schloer

Cheltenham Friday runners: Jonbon in Shloer as watering starts

By David Ord
16:15 · SAT November 09, 2024

Jonbon and Edwardstone appear among eight six-day entries for the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

The former won the race in 2023 and only met with defeat once in a six-race campaign last season, when paying the price for a bad mistake in the Clarence House Chase at this track in January.

Edwardstone landed the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury and finished third behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on his final start, beaten four lengths.

Calico and Unexpected Party could represent Dan Skelton, Celebration Chase fourth Boothill is set for another crack at the principals and Liberty Hunter, Master Chewy and Matata complete the field.

Meanwhile watering is under way at Prestbury Park after only 2mm of rain since the Showcase Meeting last month.

The going on all courses is described as good with a predominately dry forecast in place for next week bar the possibility of light showers on Wednesday.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow?utm_source=SL_HTFJUMP&utm_medium=articlebanner&utm_content=in-article

Shloer Chase - Paddy Power bet: 4/9 Jonbon, 7/2 Edwardstone, 8 Boothill, Master Chewy, 10 Matata, 25 Calico, Libberty Hunter, Unexpected Party

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING