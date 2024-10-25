Cheltenham Friday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the opening day of Cheltenham's season.

Impressive Valgrand leaves connections with options Valgrand laid down an early season marker for bigger and better prizes later in the campaign after completing a hat-trick of wins when routing his rivals in the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle. Arriving on the back of victories at Warwick and Uttoxeter the five year old son of Bathyrhon took a step up in class in his stride with a dominant front running display in the Grade Two prize. Sent straight into the lead by Harry Skelton the 3/1 chance, who finished fourth in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree in April, never saw another rival on route to posting a career best success. Jumping with great fluency throughout the extended two mile contest Valgrand gradually wound matters up front before turning for home with a commanding advantage. And after meeting the last on a good stride the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned gelding bounded up the hill to score by 17 lengths from odds-on favourite Gale Mahler to complete a double for the winning rider, and trainer Dan Skelton.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Alcester handler said: “Harry has given him a magic ride. Gale Mahler has not run her race and she was a bit below par after a busy summer. I don’t think we can be literal with the form, but I think we can be very happy with our performance. He loved it out front and jumped brilliantly. He didn’t really get hassled until three out so Harry kind of had the run of what he wanted. He stays that trip really well and I’m delighted with him. “He didn’t get beaten up last season and the owners were very patient with him. He was second at this meeting last year in the bumper and we didn’t run him until Aintree as we were always avoiding bad ground, not because he won’t go on it, but I didn’t want him to have unnecessary runs on it. He has taken me by surprise that he has won that well. I thought he was a player today, but I didn’t think he was going to do that. It was just brilliant. To put up the performance he did from the back of three out to the line is very taking.” Following the race Skelton suggested Valgrand, who was introduced for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 40/1 by the sponsors, needs to put up another performance like that before being considered for the two mile Grade One prize at the Cheltenham Festival. He added: “We need to go see another race to make sure that wasn’t a fluke if I’m honest. We thought he would be quite good and progressive, and if we can get another run to a level like that, then we could be dreaming. We will just keep our feet, and his feet, on the floor for the moment. "We could definitely look at the Supreme as he is not going to go down the handicap route now. “We were handicapped coming into this and I gave him four entries today and luckily we got the right race. There is a lot of water to go under the bridge, but it is nice to have that performance around here. The owners are delighted, and I’m delighted. We will have one more run in a novice hurdle to check that it was correct form and then we will go from there.”

As for Gale Mahler her trainer Adrian Keatley hinted that a step up in trip now awaits the five year old Mahler mare, who could be aimed at the Coral Cup in the spring. Keatley said: “Turning in I thought she was going to be fourth, but she has stayed on a good second and the winner could be anything. We are looking like we need to step back up in trip. Initially you are going to be disappointed, but that is because there was so much hype about her and she was a short price favourite. “She has toughed it out to stay on to be second. We will go home and re-group. Second in a Grade Two is not a bad effort. You never know if we get her back in winning shape she could be back here for the Coral Cup.” Skelton hails Skelton Dan Skelton hailed the efforts of his brother Harry Skelton after Calico scooped the most valuable pot of his career with a game victory in the squareintheair.com Handicap Chase. After being nabbed close to the line by the re-opposing Triple Trade at last year’s November Meeting the son of Soldier Hollow gained compensation when coming with a perfectly produced run in the £100,000 prize. Sitting behind the pace setting pair of Mateta, and last year’s winner Dancing On My Own, for much of the two mile contest the well supported 3/1 chance swept to the front with a fine leap at the second last to move into an advantage he would hold all the way to the line. Although Calico was pestered up the run-in by Mateta the 5/2 favourite could not quite re-gain the advantage with a neck separating the pair at the line much to the delight of the Skelton team.

Skelton said: “That was a brilliant ride, but that is what we employ him for! He got beaten here at the November Meeting last year and I came away from it and I said to John (J Reilly), his owner, that we might not win for the rest of the season now. “I knew he was just so good that first day, and I knew how much effort he had put in and how much of a hard race he had to get beat, and it was true he didn’t win for the rest of the season. The handicapper let him in a pound less today than he was then so he was always going to be competitive today. “They have gone a real good gallop, which I think has suited him, as he has got a lovely box seat the whole way around. He has been brave up the run, and he had to be. If you watch him down the back straight I’ve never seen a horse get the ditch so wrong, but almost hurdle it and just hang on. It was remarkable really how he didn’t loose any momentum. Harry just let him fill up down the hill and he hasn’t committed him early. He had a good jump at the last when he needed it. It was just lovely.” An outing in the Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park on December 27th could now be in store for Calico according to the trainer. He said: “He has been brilliant today and I might just leave him all the way until the Desert Orchid as it is a limited handicap chase this year. He is obviously very good fresh and he has got a £100,000 race in the bank already so fair play to him.” While Skelton has mapped out plans for Calico he admits he will have to re-think early season targets for stable star Protektorat after the prospect of quick ground at Aintree ruled him out of Sunday’s Grade Two Virgin Bet Old Roan Handicap Chase. Skelton added: “The ground is just too quick for him. They are watering their ground, and I’m not knocking it, as everyone has done a good job to get the ground as good as it is, but it has just dried up a bit the last week. Honestly I’m not sure where I go with him now.”

Path D'Oroux (centre) begins his winning run

Relief for Cromwell as Path delivers Gavin Cromwell breathed a sigh of relief after Path D’Oroux belatedly opened his account over fences when getting the better of a late dash for home in the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Novices' Chase. Having claimed the two mile contest 12 months ago with the talented My Mate Mozzie the County Meath handler secured the prize once again after the gelded son of Coastal Path struck gold on his 11th start over fences. After jumping satisfactory enough during the early stages of the race the 4/7 favourite gave his supporters an almighty scare when making a shuddering mistake at the fourth last. However, the odds-on favourite quickly gained his composure to put himself in contention on the run to the final fence, at which any one of the four runners could have been called the winner. But after so many close defeats Path D’Oroux, who finished third in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March, stuck his neck out when it mattered most to score by a head.

Cromwell said: “I’m delighted for the horse as he was banging on the door so many times last season and didn’t win, but I suppose he gained a lot of experience and he came into this race with no penalty. It was a messy race, and they went very slow, and it turned into a sprint, but luckily we came out on the right side. "At the end of the last season we said this was where we were going to come as we won it last year with My Mate Mozzie. It is great to be back and nice to win it again. It was a good run in the Grand Annual here last season. He kept showing up, but falling a bit short in the handicaps. "It looked like he was going to win at Leopardstown one day last season, then he collided with one of Henry de Bromhead’s, and he came down. It was just one of those things, but he gained plenty of experience and he showed it there today. “It was one of those at four out. I suppose they were just hacking around and he just came out of Keith’s (Donoghue) hands, but he got away with it thankfully. “He is probably not good enough to mix it with the Grade One novices, but at the same time he has plenty of experience and early season in against them he might just have a bit of an upper hand on them. I’ve not thought about it (the Paddy Power Gold Cup) as this was the plan for the moment and thankfully it has started off well.”

Wyenot lands the opening race of Cheltenham's season

Pointers team off to flier at Cheltenham Wyenot, a 14/1 selection for the Punting Pointers team, made her return to Cheltenham a triumphant one when holding off a host of challengers to record a front running success in the Foundation Developments Handicap Hurdle. Last sighted finishing third over an extended two and a half miles in a Listed mares’ novices’ contest on the New Course back in April the five year old mare showed she is equally effective on the Old Course to register career victory number four. Rounding the home turn both 7-2 favourite In The Air and the strong travelling Anyharminasking looked big dangers as Alice Stevens asked her mount for more out in front. And the response she got was exactly what she asked for with Wyenot pulling further clear on the run to the last before holding the strong finishing Anna Bunina at bay by a length.

