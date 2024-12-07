Cheltenham Friday entries: Caldwell Potter entered

The card includes a revamped race over the Gold Cup distance, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Coming Soon Handicap Chase, a race which, in a former guise, introduced the world to a certain Mon Mome.

David Pipe has entered the front running grey King Turgeon, the Grand Sefton winner and unbeaten over fences this season who was ante-post favourite for the Becher,while eye-catching possible rivals include Chianti Classico, the thrilling winner of the Ultima at The Festival last March, Fontaine Collonges trained by Venetia Williams and Monbeg Genius, who fought out a mud splattered finish to the finale on Betfair Chase day at Haydock. The Newest One boasts strong track form

Elsewhere other notable entries include Gaboriot, third in the Sefton and also due to have run in the Becher and Grade One winner Fakir d’Oudaries, who are in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase, while a month after France took the November race over these fences, David Cottin’s Iceo Madrik, owned by Professor Caroline Tisdall, is set to bid to take this prize back across the Channel.