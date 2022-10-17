The Cheltenham Festival won't be extended to a fifth day, the Jockey Club have confirmed.

Cheltenham Racecourse has been involved in a consultation period with various stakeholders including owners, trainers, jockeys, racing staff, racing fans, broadcasters, the local community and commercial partners, to gather views and ideas about the future of The Festival. The potential impact of a fifth day on the racing surface and the uncertain economic environment were two key factors in the decision. Ian Renton, who runs Cheltenham Racecourse as Managing Director of The Jockey Club’s West Region, explained: “At The Jockey Club we care deeply about the long-term future of our sport and its role in society. That’s a mission that enables us to think differently when making decisions.

