Cheltenham Festival winner Marie’s Rock bows out

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the nine-year-old scaled the heights in the spring of 2022, winning the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the equivalent at the Punchestown Festival.

Her last two outings came on the Flat, showing how versatile she was she was only beaten a head in Listed company at Bath earlier this month.

She will now head to the Doncaster sales as a broodmare prospect having been bought for just €35,000 in 2018.

Tom Palin of Middleham Park said: “She was always going to be a horse who would tell us when it was time and this presents a bit of an opportunity. She’s nine, about to become 10, and she was always going to be going to the breeding sheds at the end of this year, so this gives potential suitors plenty of time.

“Her run at Bath was testament to her. Two miles, two and a half, three miles all came alike to her over hurdles. She was second in a Grade One over three, she was favourite for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle before injury got in the way and those recent runs on the Flat as well show no challenge was too big.