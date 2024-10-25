Cheltenham Festival: Running order and TV coverage

ITV Racing will be broadcasting an extra race on each day of The Cheltenham Festival in 2025. As a result, the terrestrial broadcaster will screen six races live a day while all seven races will continue to be shown on Racing TV.
Richard Willoughby, ITV Racing Editor, commented said: "Terrestrial viewers will be delighted that ITV Racing are able to show an additional race each day of The Festival in 2025. This means we will be showing 24 live races across the week and be on air for over four hours every day, as well as broadcasting our extended 90-minute Opening Show each morning.”
The order of running for every day of the Festival has also been revealed with the feature race on all four days will now take place later in the card.
Increases in prize money are also announced today, with the two Grade One novices’ chases – the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase - now worth £200,000 each (up from £175,000). In addition, all handicap chases have been increased in value to £150,000 (up from £125,000).
Ian Renton, The Jockey Club’s Managing Director of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “It is fantastic news that ITV Racing will be now covering six of the seven races on each day of The Festival. We are hugely grateful for ITV’s ongoing and increased support, which enables us to showcase the very best in Jump racing to as wide an audience as possible.
“The publication of the Order of Running today follows on from the changes announced last month and sees the feature race now taking place later in the card each day, allowing the sense of excitement and anticipation to build through the afternoon. We are also pleased to be able to increase prize money for the two Grade One novices’ chases and all handicap chases, which will help to maintain and build on their competitiveness.”
THE CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL 2025 – ORDER OF RUNNING
Champion Day, Tuesday 11th March (Old Course)
13:20 ITV Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m £150,000
14:00 ITV My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m £200,000
14:40 ITV Ultima Handicap Chase 3m1f £150,000
15:20 ITV Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f £120,000
16:00 ITV Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m £450,000
16:40 ITV Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m £80,000
17:20 National Hunt Chase (Novices’ Handicap) 3m 6f £100,000
Style Wednesday, 12th March (Old Course)
13:20 ITV Turners Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f £150,000
14:00 ITV Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase 3m £200,000
14:40 ITV Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f £100,000
15:20 ITV Glenfarclas Cross Country Limited Handicap Chase 3m 5f £75,000
16:00 ITV BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 2m £400,000
16:40 ITV Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 2m £150,000
17:20 Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m £80,000
St Patrick’s Thursday, 13th March (New Course)
13:20 ITV Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 1f £105,000
14:00 ITV Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase 2m 4f £125,000
14:40 ITV Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) 3m £100,000
15:20 ITV Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f £375,000
16:00 ITV Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m £325,000
16:40 ITV Trustatrader Plate (Handicap Chase) 2m 4f £150.000
17:20 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Sponsored By The JRL Group) 3m 2f £75,000
Gold Cup Day, Friday 14th March (New Course)
13:20 ITV JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m £150,000
14:00 ITV William Hill County Handicap Hurdle 2m £100,000
14:40 ITV Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f £120,000
15:20 ITV Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m £150,000
16:00 ITV Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f £625,000
16:40 ITV St. James Place Festival Hunter Chase 3m 2f £50,000
17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f £75,000
