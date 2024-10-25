Cheltenham Festival: Running order and TV coverage

Richard Willoughby, ITV Racing Editor, commented said: "Terrestrial viewers will be delighted that ITV Racing are able to show an additional race each day of The Festival in 2025. This means we will be showing 24 live races across the week and be on air for over four hours every day, as well as broadcasting our extended 90-minute Opening Show each morning.”

The order of running for every day of the Festival has also been revealed with the feature race on all four days will now take place later in the card.

Increases in prize money are also announced today, with the two Grade One novices’ chases – the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase - now worth £200,000 each (up from £175,000). In addition, all handicap chases have been increased in value to £150,000 (up from £125,000).

Ian Renton, The Jockey Club’s Managing Director of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “It is fantastic news that ITV Racing will be now covering six of the seven races on each day of The Festival. We are hugely grateful for ITV’s ongoing and increased support, which enables us to showcase the very best in Jump racing to as wide an audience as possible.

“The publication of the Order of Running today follows on from the changes announced last month and sees the feature race now taking place later in the card each day, allowing the sense of excitement and anticipation to build through the afternoon. We are also pleased to be able to increase prize money for the two Grade One novices’ chases and all handicap chases, which will help to maintain and build on their competitiveness.”