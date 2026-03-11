Cheltenham Festival review | Results and reports for the rest of day two

James Bowen led his rivals a merry dance aboard Jingko Blue who powered to a decisive front-running success in the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle.

Having hinted at a revival at the track on New Year’s Day when filling the runner-up spot in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old went one better dropped back into handicap company. Although it was not ‘plan anything’ to make the running according to the triumphant trainer, the gelded son of Great Pretender settled into a good rhythm out in front in the hands of James Bowen, who broke his Festival duck 24 hours earlier. And after winging the last the market leader bounded away up the run in to prevail by six lengths.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Henderson said: "It wasn’t exactly the plan to make the running, but he did it exceptionally well. That was great. He is not the easiest horse to keep on the right side of, but when he is good he is very talented. He is always a bit creaky, but he is alright. "We tried him over fences, and he won over them, but that wasn’t for him. He ran a really good race in the Relkeel. I was struggling to get him ready for this, but Tony (Barney, owner) was pretty keen to come here so I thought better sharpen him up. "To go win a race like this he has earnt his corn for the year and it will keep Tony quiet for at least a day until Friday (when Jango Baie runs in the Gold Cup) as God knows what will happen. "He just couldn’t jump fences. He is untidy enough over hurdles to be honest with you, but he was good today. It was a great piece of riding as it wasn’t in plan anything to make the running at all. "James just found himself there. It wasn’t the idea, but he was happy and he quickened away at the end. "You rather felt he would get swallowed up. I had two others in the race and I was watching them creep in, but nobody got into the race. "I think that trip is about right. You could try him over three miles again so we will see what they think." And for Bowen, who steered Holloway Girl to glory at the course yesterday, he, like Henderson, admitted that it wasn’t the plan to go from the front. Bowen said: “Plan A went completely out of the window as did Plan B and C. I was never planning on making the running, but I winged the first and the next thing I was there doing nothing. "It felt good when I winged the last as he doesn’t always come to you but he did today. I was able to take him back the whole way and when I got between four and three out I was able to roll into it. "He jumped that well so I could do nothing from the top of the hill to turning in. It all just worked out so well."

James Bowen celebrates on Jingko Blue

Final Orders impresses in Cross Country Final Orders put in a nimble round of jumping to win the Glenfarclas Country Chase under Conor Stone-Walsh for Gavin Cromwell. Cromwell was also responsible for third-placed Vanillier, while Stumptown, who won the race for the stable last season, finished fourth. Favori de Champdou, the 2/1 favourite, was the winner's only danger on the approach to the final obstacle but the front-running Final Orders found plenty to score by two and a quarter lengths. There was an 18-length gap back to the third. Stone-Walsh, celebrating his first Festival winner, said: “He jumped from fence-to-fence, but he has always been a brilliant jumper. “The ground, with the way it was riding, I was delighted with coming here today given the horse that I was riding. “It is brilliant and I can’t thank Gavin and the whole team at home enough as they have had plenty of faith in me. “I’m only nineteen years old, but Gavin has shown plenty of faith in me and thankfully it has worked out. It is a bit easier to deliver when you are riding for him.”

Final Orders wins the Cross Country

And equally pleased with the result was Grade One-winning handler Cromwell, who also saddled Vanillier to finish third and last year’s winner Stumptown to finish fourth. Cromwell said: “I knew conditions would really suit him and Conor was very good on him. He ran really well on Trials Day, but his wind is not as good on the softer ground and we actually gave him a little wind surgery after that, and it really worked on him. “We were very confident he was in great form coming here and Conor gave him a brilliant ride. “Just the closer we got, and the more the ground dried, we thought it would play to Final Orders strengths, but at the same time Stumptown is so good around here, but it was a negative with the ground tightening up. “I thought we were done at the last as he (Favori De Champdou) cantered up beside him, but we all saw the result. “I’m not sure if he will get in the Grand National, but sure if he got in we might have a go. “We came here this week with a nice squad of horses, but we probably had more favourites last year so to get one on the board is great.”

Williams and Deutsch with much-needed winner Venetia Williams was left close to tears after Martator left his recent form behind to get the better of a pulsating conclusion to the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase. Without a win since scoring at his beloved Ascot in November 2024, the Martaline gelding returned to winning ways in the most dramatic fashion when getting the better of a head-bobbing finish in the two-mile contest. Still faced with plenty of work to do turning in with more horses in front of him than behind, the 66/1 shot really warmed to the task to put himself in with every chance after jumping the last under Charlie Deutsch. And despite last year’s winner Jazzy Matty thrusting at the nine-year-old, who was wearing first time blinkers, close to the line, he could not quite reel him back with a nose separating the pair at the post.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Williams said: “I’m so thrilled. Everybody here knows, and they don’t need me to tell them, but this is the place you spend your whole life as a National Hunt trainer hoping to train a winner to stand here. “It was great having the Champion Chase the race before as you could see the winning coming from in behind, and the second coming from way behind, and on this ground you knew they were going to go a million miles an hour. “We put the half blinkers on him as we thought if you are going to roll the dice you might as well do it at the Festival and Charlie said they helped his jumping. “The pace they went on this ground, you can’t miss a beat at the obstacles and if you put down at one or two when you could have lifted off at it is all over. “He is an individual horse that always has a lot going on in his head. He was practically cantering around the winner’s enclosure. “I thought he had won, but then some of the team around me said it was close so the doubt came in. I’ve been here a few times before, but it has been quite a challenge this season so it is quite incredible to be here today and I need to thank everybody for the reception. “Everybody has worked through a wet winter, which usually should suit us, but as you say it has been tough and this is so rewarding for all the hard work the team put in. I think we will have a good celebration tonight.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits