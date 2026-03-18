Cheltenham Festival reflections including Lossiemouth, Gaelic Warrior and Dinoblue

Overall, it was a fantastic week for team Closutton at Cheltenham. It seemed a great Festival, the first for new CEO Guy Lavender, and he is sending the Festival in a different direction which looks to be going very well.

The course was presented well but maybe a little quicker than a few people might have wanted in an ideal world. The rain that was expected possibly didn’t quite arrive and some of my owners might have preferred a bit more rain towards the end of the week, which obviously wasn’t anyone's fault.

Lossiemouth was the star for us on day one and she would be the horse of a lifetime for anyone. For Rich Ricci to win the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup in the same year, something that hadn't been done since Dorothy Paget in 1930s, was incredible.

She was a legend of the game and Rich is a legend of the game in his own lifetime.