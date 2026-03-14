Cheltenham Festival Punting Week | Dave Massey reflects on his highs and lows.

Dave Massey reflects on his Cheltenham Festival punting highs and lows.

When the Life approached me a couple of weeks ago about the possibility of me doing a punting diary for Cheltenham week, my initial thought was - if I’m honest - what a terrible idea. It could end up with me trumpeting a load of aftertimed winners was my main concern. Well, it’s Thursday morning as I start to write this and I can tell you now, based on the first two days, there’s absolutely no danger of that happening. It all started off so well, too. We (that’s the Trackside half of me) have been with Old Park Star for some while and I’d had a bit of ante-post after he won at Haydock, albeit not at fancy prices. So when he started to get up in the last half-furlong that’s as good a start as I can hope for. Hope in my heart, and money in my pocket, we move on to the Arkle, where I get it right but somehow lose money on. Basically I’m against the front pair for varying reasons and with Steel Ally and Jax Junior. I fear the JJ money has gone west after a look at him in the paddock, I thought he looked better last time, and he got himself a bit wound up. So it proves as he’s well beaten. Steel Ally just needs further and my forecast bets of Kargese, the Ally and JJ are no good either. Kicking myself for not laying the front pair and trying to be clever, we move on to the juveniles handicap. I manage to find the only faller in the race, Ole Ole, so well done me. The Ultima, however, is the other bright spot in the day. Bets on Resplendent Grey and a win-only swing at Quebecois go west, but the paddock is revealing. We’ve seen Johnnywho a few times this season and never been hugely impressed, so when Vicki gives me a nudge and says “guess who that fit-looker is” and it turns out she’s not referring to herself for once but Johnnywho, then a small investment has to be made. It basically saves my Day One, as Golden Ace isn’t involved in the Champion Hurdle finish - and I laid Lossiemouth to boot for a few quid, another kick in the pants, my outside picks for the Plate Western Zephyr and Riskintheground both run respectable races but respectability isn’t going to pay for tonight’s steak, and frankly the least said about my two selections for the National Hunt Chase the better. Fairly sure the ambulance beat at least one of them.

The false starts continued at Cheltenham on Thursday

Wednesday morning. Like every proper punter should, I analyse yesterday’s bets, take stock of what I could have done better, decide I was right all along and then blame something totally random. I decide the tie I had on for the first time was bad luck, clearly that was the issue - so a change is forthcoming. I’m picking all the right horses, as Eric Morecambe might have said, they’re just not necessarily finishing in the right order. I’m keen on Act Of Innocence in the Turners, as at the start of the season Mr Nicky Henderson thought he was the Supreme horse and Old Park Star would be the stayer. When Act Of Innocence turns up looking a million dollars in the paddock an investment has to be made. I’m confident I’m on the winner for about 85% of the contest and turning in the each-way money is in the bank, it’s just whether he can see off King Rasko Grey. He can’t, for all he tries hard. Crossbar, again. I’m already on Western Fold for the Brown Advisory, ante-post, and given how the Gordon Elliott runners are performing I’m not hopeful he’s going to run well. That’s the first thing I get right today, Western Fold beating one other finisher home. I’ve had buttons each-way on Salver, which marginally eases the pain, but only marginally. The BetMGM Cup is one of those races you can have half a dozen darts at and not get anywhere near, as I’m about to prove. To be fair here, my long-term fancy for this, Double Powerful, didn’t make the cut (watch that win Saturday at Kempton now, just to rub it in) so I’m looking again with fresh eyes. Ballyadam and Forty Coats both get a crack of the whip, six places; both look like copping the place money easily until Forty Coats clatters the last. It’ll be fine, he’s still fourth. Now he’s fifth. Sixth. Seventh. The pain. Ballyadam though, bless him. He needs a plaque at Cheltenham for his Services to Each-Way Festival Punters (With Extra Places). I’m starting the petition next week. An each-way bet on Vanillier for the XC looks cooked until he runs on late for the bronze medal. I’m hitting the bar here, I just can’t find a winner. And so to the Champion Chase, where on every preview I was on last week I said Majborough would be getting a full striping, win and place. I won’t go through the reasonings again but on this occasion I’m right; he does not like Cheltenham much, either before the race or during it. I cop the lot and some of the Trifecta to boot, and for the first time in a day and a bit, I’ve got a smile on my face. It doesn’t last. Ballysax Hank can do no better than sixth in the Grand Annual (yes, I’m on five places, naturally) and having backed Inthepocket at 14s last week, watching him creep into contention on the bridle, only to fall when looking likely to play a hand, is also a bit of a kick in the you-know-wheres. I’ve no interest in the bumper, nothing jumps out at me in the paddock, so that’s stumps pulled for the day.

The less that’s said about Thursday, the better, quite frankly. Oh, White Noise. Oh, how I loved you in the paddock at Warwick last time and had a good bet. Oh, how did Kingston Queen beat you that day? Oh, why the hell haven’t I had so much as a washer on here? Anyone seen Carrigmornaspruce yet? The Bluesman and Jordans Cross run respectably in the Jack Richards but it’s a step too far for the pair of them. The Mares isn’t worth a second look for punting purposes, but I throw a hopeful tenner on Jetara after she looks well in the paddock. It would have been easier, and quicker, to have set fire to it. I do like Heart Wood for the Ryanair but don’t have a bet on the race. Another superb decision. Electric Mason is one of the first beat in the Pertemps, a big disappointment, and so it’s all down to the Kim Muir. I’ve backed Monbeg Genius this morning but on paddock inspection, it’s all about Road To Home. He looks superb, tuned to the minute. All the way around he looks the winner, cruising in behind the leaders under Patrick Mullins, and turning in all he has to do is get past Ask Brewster. That’s all he has to do. And he does, halfway up the run-in. The day’s woes are washing away, as I’m going to get it back with interest. The Hill has one last say in the matter, though; I watch in agony as Ask Brewster gets back up in the final strides. I stand there, bemused, looking at my docket. Then the phone pings; Mrs M has had 50p each-way on the winner at 33s. I’m delighted for her, I really, really am. She asks me to thank Andrew Mount, who put up the winner last Friday night at the preview we did together, for her. I’m yet to speak to him.

Apolon de Charnie wins with Minella Study only third