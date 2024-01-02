Cheltenham Festival news: Allaho, Sir Gerhard and Grangeclare West latest

His Timeform performance rating behind Hewick was 166?, two pounds above his reappearance win at Clonmel but 12lb below his very best figure.

Richard Thompson of owners Cheveley Park Stud hopes a drop in trip at Cheltenham will bring about improvement and he told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He wasn’t able to control the race (King George) like he has in the past. He wasn’t able to dictate from the front when Frodon went off and the pace was pretty quick. I think the performance was good and I don’t think we were disappointed.

“He ran a decent race but it showed he didn’t quite stay. He won the Grade Two in November and Willie was pretty confident he was match fit. All roads lead to the Ryanair Chase with him which we all know is his real distance. It’s the distance he's thrived over.

“Third in the King George, even though he was favourite, might have been a tad disappointing, but I wasn’t disappointed. We know it’s a hell of a race to win. We hoped to win, we didn’t win, and we move on to Cheltenham.”