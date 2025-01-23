Cheltenham Festival mover: Quai de Bourbon cut for the Brown Advisory after winning at Gowran

Willie Mullins' Quai de Bourbon was cut for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after winning at Gowran Park on Thursday.
The six-year-old was well-touted for Cheltenham last year and finished third in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle after being sent off 4/1.
Switched to fences this season, he was beaten at 8/11 on his chasing debut at Leopardstown in December, but he made no mistake second time up under Paul Townend.
The Gigginstown-owned horse travelled the best throughout but was strongly pressed by his stablemate Chapeau De Soleil at the last, before he battled well to score by half-a-length.
Another Mullins challenger, Blizzard Of Oz, was seven lengths behind in third, landing a one-two-three for the trainer, but it was the 5/6 favourite that prevailed.
Sky Bet go 16/1 (NRNB) about Quai de Bourbon for the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival, with Paddy Power and Betfair both 25/1.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Of the winner Mullins said: “He looks a real staying type. I’m very happy that he was able to do that on the ground and I’d imagine he’ll go out in trip.
“I’d be nominating him for the Brown Advisory, and I’d imagine he won’t run again before then. The extra distance won’t be any problem to him, and he jumps well.
“I’m very happy with the runner-up. He enjoyed being out in front, and I think he’s settling better over fences. Blizzard Of Oz also ran a cracker.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.