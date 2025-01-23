Cheltenham Festival mover: Quai de Bourbon cut for the Brown Advisory after winning at Gowran

The six-year-old was well-touted for Cheltenham last year and finished third in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle after being sent off 4/1.

Switched to fences this season, he was beaten at 8/11 on his chasing debut at Leopardstown in December, but he made no mistake second time up under Paul Townend.

The Gigginstown-owned horse travelled the best throughout but was strongly pressed by his stablemate Chapeau De Soleil at the last, before he battled well to score by half-a-length.

Another Mullins challenger, Blizzard Of Oz, was seven lengths behind in third, landing a one-two-three for the trainer, but it was the 5/6 favourite that prevailed.

Sky Bet go 16/1 (NRNB) about Quai de Bourbon for the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival, with Paddy Power and Betfair both 25/1.