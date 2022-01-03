A look at all the significant Cheltenham Festival market movers with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after the Christmas action.
Plenty of horses trained in Ireland understandably catching the punters' attention after the recent festive action.
Shorteners with Sky Bet include Sunday Naas winner Ginto who looks a player in the staying novice hurdle division in March - and a Willie Mullins-trained, Sussanah Ricci-owned French import in Allegorie De Vassy.
She impressed with how she went through the race when winning on her first start for this team at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.
On the domestic front the stylish return of Shishkin in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton means the Leeds-based firm now have their first odds-on favourite for March.
At the other end of the spectrum A Plus Tard is a weak and drifting favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup following his Savills Chase defeat to Gordon Elliott's rising star Galvin.
Ginto 7/1 from 14/1 Ballymore & 6/1 from 10/1 Albert Bartlett
Allegorie De Vassy 7/1 from 25/1 Mares' Novices' Hurdle
Galvin 6/1 from 16/1 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs 6/4 from 5/1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (RSA)
Shishkin 4/5 from 6/4 Queen Mother Champion Chase
Journey With Me 7/1 from 12/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
A Plus Tard 5/2 out to 7/2 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Elimay 6/1 out to 8/1 Mares' Chase
A look at some of the Paddy Power market movers from the New Year action now.
L'Homme Presse is first up and the way he took his rivals apart in the Dipper at Cheltenham it's no surprise to see him now a single-figure price for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Festival itself.
Hillcrest is a very exciting long-term prospect for the Henry Daly team and he was cut or both the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett after his taking win on the same card, where he beat I Am Maximus. Nicky Hendeson's charge is a significant drifter for the former race on the back of the Saturday defeat.
L'Homme Presse 9/1 from/1 16 Turner Novices' Chase
Stormy Ireland 7/1 from 8/1 Mares' Hurdle
Hillcrest 16/1 first show Albert Bartlett, 25/1 first show Ballymore
Vienna Court 14/1 first show Mares' Chase
I Am Maximus 25/1 form 14/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
Guard Your Dream 40/1 from 50/1 Unibet Champion Hurdle
Finally, Betfair reaction to the New Year action from Cheltenham and Naas on Sunday. Again L'Homme Presse is a mover - but how significant was that Relkeel Hurdle too?
Blue Lord is increasingly looking like a significant second-string for Willie Mullins in the Sporting Life Arkle, while Hollow Games may have only been third to stablemate Ginto in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle but he significantly strengthened his own Albert Bartlett claims.
L’Homme Presse 10/1 from 16/1 Turner Novices' Chase
Vienna Court first show 14/1 Mares' Chase & Glancing Queen unchanged 10/1
Stormy Ireland 7/1 from 8/1 Mares' Hurdle & Brewinupastorm unchanged 16/1 Stayers' Hurdle
Blue Lord 7/1 from 8/1 Sporting Life Arkle
Ginto 8/1 from 16/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle & 8/1 from 10/1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
Hollow Games 6/1 from 8/1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
