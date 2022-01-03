A look at all the significant Cheltenham Festival market movers with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after the Christmas action.

Sky Bet Plenty of horses trained in Ireland understandably catching the punters' attention after the recent festive action. Shorteners with Sky Bet include Sunday Naas winner Ginto who looks a player in the staying novice hurdle division in March - and a Willie Mullins-trained, Sussanah Ricci-owned French import in Allegorie De Vassy. She impressed with how she went through the race when winning on her first start for this team at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

Ginto wins at Naas

On the domestic front the stylish return of Shishkin in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton means the Leeds-based firm now have their first odds-on favourite for March. At the other end of the spectrum A Plus Tard is a weak and drifting favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup following his Savills Chase defeat to Gordon Elliott's rising star Galvin. Movers Ginto 7/1 from 14/1 Ballymore & 6/1 from 10/1 Albert Bartlett Allegorie De Vassy 7/1 from 25/1 Mares' Novices' Hurdle Galvin 6/1 from 16/1 Cheltenham Gold Cup Galopin Des Champs 6/4 from 5/1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (RSA) Shishkin 4/5 from 6/4 Queen Mother Champion Chase Journey With Me 7/1 from 12/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Click here to back Ginto for the Ballymore with Sky Bet Drifters A Plus Tard 5/2 out to 7/2 Cheltenham Gold Cup Elimay 6/1 out to 8/1 Mares' Chase

Paddy Power A look at some of the Paddy Power market movers from the New Year action now. L'Homme Presse is first up and the way he took his rivals apart in the Dipper at Cheltenham it's no surprise to see him now a single-figure price for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Festival itself.

L'Homme Presse on his way to Dipper succes

Hillcrest is a very exciting long-term prospect for the Henry Daly team and he was cut or both the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett after his taking win on the same card, where he beat I Am Maximus. Nicky Hendeson's charge is a significant drifter for the former race on the back of the Saturday defeat. Movers L'Homme Presse 9/1 from/1 16 Turner Novices' Chase Stormy Ireland 7/1 from 8/1 Mares' Hurdle Hillcrest 16/1 first show Albert Bartlett, 25/1 first show Ballymore Vienna Court 14/1 first show Mares' Chase Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Drifters I Am Maximus 25/1 form 14/1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Guard Your Dream 40/1 from 50/1 Unibet Champion Hurdle

Betfair Finally, Betfair reaction to the New Year action from Cheltenham and Naas on Sunday. Again L'Homme Presse is a mover - but how significant was that Relkeel Hurdle too?

Blue Lord won under Paul Townend